Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are Reportedly Getting Hitched Sooner Than Expected

Been curious lately about Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s wedding plans? Well, if one source close to the couple is right, you won’t have to wonder for much longer. The Voice judges are reportedly committed to saying “I do” and building a life together, and they want to do it much soon than you might expect. In fact, we may be hearing wedding bells in the next few months.

According to Page Six, Stefani and Shelton make long days on The Voice set a family affair. Instead of missing out on time with her three sons Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, the pair often brings the boys to the set — according to a source they are “so cute and well-behaved.” That same source, who reportedly has spent time on the soundstage with Stefani, Shelton and the kids, says that holy matrimony is imminent for the high-profile pair.

“It was clear within a few months of Gwen and Blake becoming a couple that this was for keeps,” claimed the source. “It’s not just a matter of when and where.” And as far as the when goes, keep your eyes peeled. “We’re all expecting a wedding soon. I don’t think there will be a big engagement, but they will have an intimate wedding — I would say within the year they’ll be married.”

It goes without saying that, no matter what size the wedding ends up being, it’ll have an amazing guest list. Between Shelton’s country music friends, Stefani’s rock crowd and all of their other industry friends, it should be quite the event. Even if it’s more intimate, it’s destined to be a good time. “They’re both very much family people, Gwen’s extremely close to her family who live in California, and Blake has become part of their family,” said the source.

What we really want to know, though, is whether or not Adam Levine will be Shelton’s best man. Last month, Shelton admitted that he’s missed having the Maroon 5 frontman with him on The Voice. “It sucks not having Adam on the show. He’s been there since the beginning, and it’s hard not to have somebody that stupid to make fun of,” Shelton joked to access before adding, “We talk. We never have lost contact.”

Sometimes, confessed Shelton, they even drunk FaceTime each other. So, here’s hoping the possible upcoming wedding gives the two old pals a chance to celebrate face-to-face.