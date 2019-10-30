Hilary Duff’s first look at her new Lizzie McGuire is proving to be a big hit — especially with her fiancé, Matthew Koma. When the actress took to social media on Tuesday night to gives fans a glimpse at the first day of filming, her man couldn’t resist dropping a racy (is it hot in here?) comment in response. Apparently, this is what Koma’s dreams are made of.

Duff hopped on Instagram Tuesday evening to officially, excitedly announce that production on the Lizzie McGuire reboot is underway. “Happy first LIZZIE day!!!!! NYC….. cue the rain,” Duff captioned a photo of herself as the grown-up version of her nostalgic character. Thanks to the recently released revival synopsis, we know that this Lizzie is about to turn 30 and “seemingly has it all — her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City decorator, her dream guy and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment.” So, not surprisingly, Duff definitely looks the part of a big city sophisticate in the first glimpse at new Lizzie.

And while we can’t help but wish we could fast forward to the show’s release date, Koma obviously wishes he could fast forward to, well, later tonight. “Ugh I can’t wait to role play,” he commented on his one-day-wife’s feed.

Yowza! Lizzie McGuire was always looking for adventure, and it would seem her real-life counterpart found it. Naturally, fans couldn’t get enough of Koma’s NSFW reaction, with many of them simply replying, “Dead.”

The super-cute couple seems to have a lock on keeping things interesting. They started as friends in a professional capacity, with him producing her 2015 album Breathe In. Breathe Out. It wasn’t until 2017 that the pair went public with a romance, which they would take another break from before coming back together for a third time later that year. By fall 2018 they welcomed their first child, daughter Banks, and in May 2019 Koma proposed.

This week, Duff and Koma celebrated their baby girl’s first birthday. In a sweet tribute, Duff shared a montage of photos, captioning it, “Banks, what a year. You made mommy a mommy again, you made daddy a daddy (the absolute best), you made bruvah a brother (the absolute best). You are spirited and funny and brave and edible and we are so lucky that on this day one year ago you made your arrival and made our family the four-pack that we are!”

Such a heartfelt sentiment! Although, if Duff isn’t careful about wearing her Lizzie McGuire costume around Koma, that “four-pack” might be a five-pack by next year.