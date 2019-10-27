EntertainmentTV & Movies

Jason Momoa’s Nipples Make a Surprise Cameo on Saturday Night Live & Steal the Show

Move over, Khal Drogo! Jason Momoa’s nipples made a Saturday Night Live cameo this weekend, and the unexpected appearance makes his last visit in the form of his Game of Thrones character feel like a very distant memory. While there were plenty of solid moments in the episode hosted by Chance the Rapper, it was Momoa’s hilarious skit that seems to be generating the most buzz.

The skit centers on an elderly woman (played by Kate McKinnon) suing a much-younger gigolo (Momoa) who she claims effectively slept with her and then robbed her blind. “Now listen your hombre, I see the way you are looking at me right now, and I know what you’re thinking,” Momoa’s gigolo says to the judge, played by Chance. “That you bang old ladies and then steal their money?” Chance’s Judge Barry asks, to which Momoa responds, “That may be so. But I’m not some dumb J.Lo, I’m also a certified paraplegic, legal. So I understand the law.”

When Momoa’s character accuses McKinnon’s older lady of stealing from him first — his heart, natch — she protests, “You know what, you gave me the biggest and best O’s of my life, but I still want my money. And my chandelier earrings… they have been in my family for generations.” Did Momoa’s gigolo have said earrings, Judge Barry inquires? Oh, did he. With that, Momoa rips his shirt open and playfully shows off his nipple piercings.

A diehard fan of SNL, Momoa shared a clip of the skit on Instagram, writing, “I LOVE @nbcsnl watch tonight @chancetherapper is amazing. Love u cast and crew forever so stoked to be invited back. Aloha j.” He also posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos, gushing in the caption that SNL is “the greatest show on earth.”

His visit to SNL wasn’t the only reunion Momoa enjoyed over the weekend. Also on Saturday, his former Game of Thrones’ co-star Emilia Clarke shared a sweet photo of the two alongside Clarke’s other GoT love interest, Kit Harington. The get-together coincided with Clarke’s birthday celebrations, as she turned 33 on Wednesday.

And if getting a quick Momoa hug wasn’t gift enough on Clarke’s birthday, surely his hilarious SNL cameo was.

