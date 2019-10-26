Get excited, This Is Us fans! Details about Chrissy Metz’s debut country music album are here, courtesy of Miss Kate Pearson herself. Between the NBC series and her band, Chrissy and the Vapors, we all know she can wail. And soon, we’ll get to enjoy her killer pipes with perhaps a bit more twang — in a new interview, Metz discussed following her heart into the “country space” and when fans can expect this next phase of her singing career.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly at the recent Last Chance for Animals 35th Anniversary Gala, Metz hinted that fans will be hearing her on the radio sooner rather than later. “I’m working on some personal music in the country space which is very exciting,” the This Is Us star gushed, admitting it’s been a long time coming. “It’s been my little girl dreams, so [I’m] working and cowriting on music. Hopefully, I’ll have some new music come out in the new year, and just cultivating and writing scripts and trying to sell intellectual property of stories that mean something to me.”

So, hello, how pumped are we? Metz will be pushing out new music and potentially have a hand in creating a few new onscreen projects, too.

Metz is clearly a mover and a shaker. It was just October of last year that she told Glamour that she was interested in advancing both her music and her producing endeavors. “I really want to do maybe some pop-country or country. I would love to produce some film, maybe eventually be in a musical and have a production company,” she told the magazine.

Since that time, she’s already brought her voice to a movie production, singing “I’m Standing With You” for the soundtrack of her first feature film, Breakthrough. And with that, she also took a step closer to her country music career — performing the track at the 2019 ACM Awards in April alongside Carrie Underwood, Lauren Alaina, Maddie & Tae and more.

While we don’t yet know what Metz’s country music vibe will be, you can bet it will be authentic to who she is as a person. “We all need each other to get it together and that’s the beauty of just being honest,” she told Us Weekly. “That’s the only thing I’ve been is very vulnerable and honest, and so I’m very grateful that being who I am is helping people not only come together, but is helping me. Suiting up and showing up.”