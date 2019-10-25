Is There Going to Be a Princess Diaries 3?

A whopping 18 years after the first Princess Diaries took theaters by storm (and 15 years after the second followed in its footsteps), rumor has it that we might be graced with a Princess Diaries 3. And Dame Julie Andrews finally weighed in on those whispers during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

When a fan called in to ask whether the third installment is in the works, since Andrews’ co-star, Anne Hathaway, had confirmed the script is ready to go, Andrews didn’t hide her puzzlement. “Well, the truth is I haven’t heard,” Andrews, or Queen Clarisse Renaldi of Genovia in the films, told host Andy Cohen. “But there’s been talk about it for quite a while. I think [Hathaway] had or is having a second child and she’s busy and I’ve been busy. I think if it happens, it would be lovely, and if it doesn’t, I would have known about it, so there you are.”

Hathaway, who played the Queen’s granddaughter, Mia Thermopolis, told Cohen about the script when she appeared on WWHL in January of this year. “There is a script for the third movie,” Hathaway said. “There is a script. I want to do it, Julie wants to do it, Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen.”

But the holdup might be in crafting not just any script, but the perfect script. “It’s just, we don’t want to do it unless it’s perfect,” Hathaway added. “Because we love it just as much as you guys love it. It’s as important to us as it is to you and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready. But we’re working on it.”

OK, then! It sounds like there very well may be a Princess Diaries 3 coming our way — it’s just a matter of where and when. Stay tuned!