The gang’s all here! Well, almost — Disney+ announced on Thursday that Hilary Duff’s original Lizzie McGuire family is returning for the forthcoming revival. Yep, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas will be reprising their roles as Jo, Sam and Matt McGuire, respectively. So, now all we need is for the streaming service to bring back Gordo (Adam Lamberg) and Miranda (Lalaine) and all of our Lizzie McGuire revival dreams will have come true.

In the meantime, we’ll relish this latest development, which brought Duff and her OG family trio together for the first time in 15 years for their first read-through of the new pilot. An obviously overjoyed Duff shared a photo of the reunion on Instagram, writing, “We are standing in what will soon be the McGuire living room. What’s up fam. We doin this.”

Along with the announcement, Disney also gave an official updated synopsis: “The new story picks up as Lizzie McGuire is just about to turn 30. She seemingly has it all — her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City decorator, her dream guy and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment — but things aren’t always as they seem. With a little help from her friends, her loving family and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood.”

Although rumors of a reboot have been swirling for years, fans didn’t get their wish until Disney’s D23 Expo in August. There, Duff took the stage to confirm that her titular character would be coming back as a 30-something. “The good news is, just like me and everybody who loved Lizzie and has grown up with her, Lizzie’s also grown up,” Duff said during the expo. “She’s older, she’s wiser, she has a much bigger shoe budget, which is super exciting. She has her dream job. She has kind of the perfect life right now.”

Of course, in some ways, she’s still the same old Lizzie — including having her animated alter-ego running commentary in her head 24/7. So, it’ll be interesting to see how Lizzie handles that as an adult and how her family dynamic has changed over time, too.