Every year, there’s only one thing more exciting than planning out your own Halloween costume: taking a looking at all your favorite celebrities’ Halloween costumes instead! With Heidi Klum’s epic costume last year — showing up as Princess Fiona from Shrek — we can’t wait to see which celebs will blow us away with their costumes in 2019.

And let’s not forget to mention the star-studded Halloween parties. Celebs like Mariah Carey, Kylie Jenner, Kate Hudson, and Katy Perry have all thrown crazy costume parties in the past, and their famous friends go all out for the occasion. Heidi Klum — of aforementioned Shrek costume fame — also famously throws an annual Halloween party. Photos from these events always inspire our costumes for years to come.

Of course, celebrities don’t need to go out to have a fabulous Halloween: Last year, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (wearing spot-on Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip costumes) never even made it out of the house. But as we know from Teigen’s social media, their best nights happen at home anyway.

When it comes to 2019 looks, some of these stars outdid themselves. Here are the best celebrity Halloween costumes — so far.

Demi Lovato

“Sober” singer Demi Lovato debuted her first Halloween costume on Instagram: Mary Antoinette. She followed it up by transforming into Lady Pennywise on Oct. 26 as she hosted a Halloween party at HYDE nightclub in Los Angeles.

Kourtney Kardashian

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kourtney dressed as pop star Ariana Grande in mid-October, complete with her iconic ponytail.

Teresa Giudice

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice dressed as Maleficent for a Florida Halloween party.

Melissa and Joe Gorga

These Real Housewives of New Jersey stars wore matching sailor costumes to the same part.

Carmen Electra

Baywatch star Carmen Electra went full catsuit at Fright Nights’ Halloween bash.

Chrissy Metz

Just ahead of Halloween, This Is Us star Chrissy Metz channeled one of the most iconic Halloween characters of all time: Beetlejuice! She even remembered her Handbook for the Recently Deceased.

Gabrielle Union & Kaavia James

This mommy-daughter duo brought Union’s Bring It On days back to life with matching East Compton Clovers uniforms.

Jesica Biel & Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel paid a hilarious price for recently admitting she didn’t listen to her husband’s boy band, ‘NSYNC, and that price was turning into ‘NSYNC-era Timberlake. Adorably, Timberlake played along as a giant microphone.

Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi

Cosmetics mogul Kylie Jenner shared a snapshot of her 20-month-old daughter Stormi on Oct. 27 dressed in a miniature version of Jenner’s Met Gala look. “My baby!! I can’t handle this!!” the proud mom gushed.

Kate Beckinsale

Breakfast at Tiffany’s, anyone? Kate Beckinsale opted for the costume of a Hollywood icon: Audrey Hepburn.