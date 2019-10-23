Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik announced their split in September — and now, they’re taking a major step to officially ending their four-year marriage. Pechenik officially filed for divorce on Tuesday according to E! News and is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s two children, Elsie Otter and Charlie Wolf.

“After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners,” Pechenik and Deschanel previously told media outlets in a joint statement. “We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”

According to divorce documents, Pechenik cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the split. Though the divorce hasn’t officially gone through, Deschanel has moved on with Property Brothers star Johnathan Scott. The new couple was spotted holding hands shortly after Deschanel and Pechenik announced their split. Soon after that, they were seen canoodling in the audience during a live taping of Dancing With the Stars. And most recently, Deschanel and Scott took their budding relationship to the next level: They made it Instagram-official in a recent post.

“Still processing how scared I was of these people dressed in spooky masks,” The New Girl star wrote alongside a shot of herself being swept up into Scott’s arms. The photos show the couple enjoying time with Scott’s twin brother, Drew Scott, and his wife, Linda Phan.

Pechenik and Deschanel tied the knot in 2015 before welcoming both of their children. While they appear committed to co-parenting, it is clear that this former couple is ready to move on from their marriage.