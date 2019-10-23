Finally, Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia TV network has news — and it’s big. On Tuesday, the former Fixer Upper stars revealed exciting details about the first original series set to air on Magnolia once the network launches next fall. And, spoiler alert, Home on the Road sounds like it is going to be everyone’s favorite TV-family obsession come 2020.

Joanna shared the big development via Instagram, where she posted a teaser clip introducing Abner Ramirez, his wife Amanda Sudano Ramirez and their oh-so-precious kids Joaquin, 4, and Luna, 1. The husband-wife duo front the folksy-pop, singer-songwriter band Johnnyswim. “WE’RE MAKING TELEVISION! It’s been over five years since we first met Abner and Amanda and have been endlessly drawn to the way they approach everything they do,” Joanna captioned the video, continuing, “They’re dreamers, musicians, artists, storytellers and parents — living life out of a tour bus and making the most out of every town they visit. We’re so excited to work with them on telling their story on our network with @discoveryinctv. Let’s make some magic, @johnnyswim! #HomeOnTheRoad.”

Per Today, the series will premiere in October 2020 as part of Magnolia network’s initial slate of programming. It will follow the family as they balance life on the road through tour stops in Dallas, Jacksonville, New York, Chattanooga, Charleston, Los Angeles and, naturally, Chip and Joanna’s beloved Waco.

“When you’re on the road as much as we are, time spent at home starts to feel a lot like vacation,” the Ramirezes said in a statement. “We decided early on that we want to spend as much time together as possible…so when we go on tour, we all go on tour. We’d be lying if we said the idea of traveling the country with your bandmates, a four-year-old and a 12-month-old wasn’t a little bit scary, but it’s all we know. No matter what, we’re going to make home on the road.”

As anyone who follows the Gaines family knows, Abner and Amanda are more than a band to Chip and Jo — over the years, they’ve become friends. In fact, it’s become a tradition for Johnnyswim to play at Chip and Joanna’s annual “Silobration” festival. And thanks to Chip’s hilarious oversharing, we know that one of the band’s performances is the very reason baby Crew joined the fam.

“You might recall a few months back… the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert,” Chip tweeted in 2018, adding, “Anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber.”

Here’s to seeing what else this friendship inspires as the couples bring Magnolia TV’s first original series to life.