Kate Beckinsale Says She Looks Exactly Like Ryan Reynolds — & She’s Not Wrong

Bibi Deitz

Now that we’ve seen this, we can’t un-see it. Kate Beckinsale said she looks exactly like Ryan Reynolds on The Tonight Show on Sunday, and though we wouldn’t have made the connection ourselves, now that she has pointed it out and we’ve seen the two side by side, we have to say — she’s right.

“I look exactly like Ryan Reynolds,” Beckinsale told Jimmy Fallon. “Like, in a shocking way. Like, when sometimes, I see a bus going by with a poster on it I think, ‘Damn, I look hot. Oh, wait, that’s not me. Also, I never did that movie.'”

We might be convinced, but Fallon felt otherwise. Holding up a comparison photo of the two actors, he told Beckinsale he couldn’t make the connection. “I don’t really see it,” he said. But the star of Underworld was adamant.

“I’ve wrestled with how, obviously, he’s not even like a sort of slightly-girly-boy-bander type,” Beckinsale said. “He’s, like, a big Canadian man. And I really see myself in him.”

In case you were hoping all of this might result in a movie starring Reynolds and Beckinsale, don’t get excited. “I can’t be in the same room as him,” she said, jokingly. “Because one of us, I think, would explode, or something would happen.”

Then Beckinsale took it to the next level. “I have had boyfriends be in the same room as him when I wasn’t there and feel really compromised, and I feel like, way too intimate,” she said. “They just feel like they sort of know things about this undercarriage than they shouldn’t — but they don’t.” OK, then!

Fallon found the perfect side-by-side photos of the two stars, and, honestly, they look as though they were separated at birth. He might not have been on board, but we can totally see it. Now we just want to see them in the same movie — just to see what would happen.

