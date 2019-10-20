Following years of speculation, Prince Harry has addressed a rift with Prince William — one that has reportedly been growing between the brothers since Harry began dating his now-wife, Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex candidly tackles the topic in ITV’s new documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which airs in the U.S. on Wednesday. So, what’s the verdict on Harry and William’s supposed tension? Well, Harry doesn’t exactly say he and William aren’t on the outs but, regardless, he insists they’ll “always be brothers.”

The reality is that being a royal comes with the kind of scrutiny most of us can’t even fathom being subjected to, much less having to live with daily. Per People, the documentary sees Harry discussing the pressure of his and William’s roles in the royal family when he opens up about the rumored sibling strife. “Inevitably stuff happens. But we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment,” Harry admitted, adding, “I’ll always be there for him and as I know, he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy, but I love him dearly.”

Harry also pointed out, “The majority of stuff [about a rift] is created out of nothing. As brothers, we have good days and we have bad days.” And, c’mon, anyone who has a sibling knows the latter half of that statement tracks.

Speculation about bad blood between the brothers really started to take hold in April, when Harry and William formally and officially split their joint household. William and Kate Middleton stayed on at Kensington Palace and took over the @kensingtonroyal Instagram account. Harry and Meghan moved into Frogmore Cottage on the Queen’s Windsor Castle estate, launching the new @sussexroyal Instagram account.

However, the separation could very well have much less to do with Harry’s relationship with William and much more to do with his (and Meghan’s) relationship with the British media. In a clip from the documentary released earlier this week, Meghan admitted the intense scrutiny of the U.K. press has been extremely difficult, saying, “Not many people have asked if I’m okay, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

Happily, though, Harry and Meghan should soon be able to take a breather from sibling feud rumors and the British paparazzi — they’re reportedly taking a six-week “family time” hiatus from royal responsibilities, and rumor has it they’re headed to Meghan’s hometown of L.A. for baby Archie’s first Thanksgiving.