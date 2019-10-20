Prepare for a royally cute visitor, because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may enjoy a U.S. Thanksgiving this year — with baby Archie in tow, of course. People has confirmed that, at the very least, Meghan and Harry will be taking time off towards the end of the year to enjoy some well-deserved “family time” together with their son.

So, how much time will the Sussex family be spending out of the glare of the royal spotlight? Per People’s source, the couple plans to take around six weeks off, which they’ll split between the U.K. and the U.S. “The duke and duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family,” the royal source revealed. And it would seem as though Meghan and Harry already have one vacation destination lined up: California. The U.K.’s Sunday Times reported that the family plans to travel to Los Angeles for Thanksgiving so that they can partake in the North American tradition for Archie’s first. They’d be celebrating with Meghan’s mom (and Archie’s grandma) Doria Ragland.

The trip wouldn’t just be Archie’s first Thanksgiving, though. If Meghan and Harry do take their five-month-old to California for the holidays, it would be the royal baby’s first trip to North America.

Sightings of Harry and Meghan on North American soil would undoubtedly cause an uptick in speculation that the Sussex family might relocate to the U.S. There have been numerous rumors that they may ultimately choose a home base outside of London — and away from the harsh and largely unfair scrutiny they’ve faced since the couple wed in May 2018.

In April, rumors that Harry and Meghan would move to Africa after the birth of their child reached a fever pitch, prompting Buckingham Palace to issue a statement clarifying that they would be traveling to the region for royal responsibilities and charity work. In June, royal commentator Rob Shuter claimed on his iHeart Radio show that Meghan was deeply unhappy in London and was “planning to return to [North] America with her baby and her prince.” And most recently, Us Weekly reported earlier this month that Meghan and Harry were considering a move to Canada.

It remains to be seen if the Sussex family will set up residency away from the rest of the royals. But even if they don’t wind up making the move to North America, it sounds as though they’ll at least be frequent visitors. Californians, keep your eyes peeled for baby Archie come November!