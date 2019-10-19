We all know ‘The View’ runs hot and that hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin, and Abby Huntsman rarely (if ever) agree. Honestly, that’s one reason why we love it — seeing women debate and passionately voice their opinions without trying to appease.

“It’s a crazy time to be on the show,” co-host Abby Hunstman said at The Skin Cancer Foundation’s Champions for Change Gala. The tension around their half-circle table is often so thick it’s hard to watch, like when Meghan McCain got so heated she stormed off stage. But despite their differing policy perspectives, “It’s when we’re not on television that we really come together,” Huntsman shared of her ABC co-hosts to a full audience at the Plaza Hotel Thursday evening.

Just yesterday Meghan McCain took to Twitter saying, “I can’t even put into words how grateful I am for @HunstmanAbby’s friendship and sisterhood. In a world where women tear each other apart, all she has ever done is lift me up and support. I’m forever the bad cop to her good cop- And yes, we FaceTime pretty much every night.”

What brings these women together despite their very different viewpoints? Their health.

“My friend and co-star Meghan lost her dad last year, Whoopi almost died of pneumonia last year, she went into septic shock, it was very scary. The one thing we all have in common is health,” Huntsman said while emotionally sharing the effects cancer has had on her family. Her father was treated for skin cancer last year and Abby herself had a mole “that was on its way to melanoma,” she said.

So while we see the women of ‘The View’ arguing with each other most of the time on camera, it’s when the cameras are off that their friendships grow and their shared experiences bring them together.