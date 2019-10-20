Jennifer Lawrence is a married woman! The Oscar-winning actress and Cooke Maroney, her art gallery director fiancé, wed on Saturday in front of friends at family at Rhode Island’s luxurious Belcourt of Newport estate — a mansion designed in 1984 by renowned American architect Richard Morris Hunt. A source confirmed the nuptials to People, noting that the bride wore a Dior gown for the big day.

The reported 150 wedding guests began arriving earlier in the week for the festivities, which kicked off Friday with a clam bake rehearsal dinner. Among the celebrity attendees were Emma Stone, Adele, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner, Cameron Diaz, Lawrence’s Hunger Games co-star Josh Hutcherson and more.

At the reception, guests dined on an upscale menu featuring a choice of wood-roasted fish with herbs and lemon-infused butter or aged leg of beef with forager’s sauce for the entrée; heirloom roasted carrots, smoked new potatoes and whey-braised cabbage for sides; sweet potato flat cakes, brussels sprouts with cured egg yolk, smoked pork belly with pickled apple and salt cod beignet for hors d’oeuvres; and fire-baked sourdough bread pudding with chocolate, salted caramel and fresh apple, cauldron fritters with bourbon cream and cinnamon sugar, and house-made marshmallow s’mores for dessert.

The nuptials come eight months after Lawrence and Maroney got engaged, which followed less than a year of dating. When you know you know, right? After news of the engagement broke, a source told People that Lawrence had met her ideal match. “They have many of the same interests in the arts, culture and living a life that includes both of their passions, yet sits outside of it,” the insider said. “They respect each other and see the world in a similar fashion.”

And while Lawrence hasn’t spoken too much about the pair’s relationship, she did gush in June about how much she was looking forward to saying “I do” to Maroney. “He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met,” she said on the Naked with Catt Sadler podcast, adding, “So I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”

Congrats go out to Lawrence and Maroney as they begin this new chapter together.