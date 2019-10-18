In a heartrending confession, Jenna Dewan admits Channing Tatum’s new relationship “blindsided” her when she first found out her ex was dating Jessie J. Not because she has any problems with Jessie J but because, as she tells it in her new book, she was still grappling with her emotions over the split at the time — not to mention she found out about the budding romance via the internet, just like the rest of us.

Dewan is opening up about how she got through that first particularly painful phase in Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday. “[Divorce] was never on my docket of dreams, but alas, here I am, learning and growing through one,” she wrote. “In the beginning, I turned to the typical remedies. I drank a whole lot of wine with friends. I had many moments of deep, painful, big cries. And both were very necessary in getting me to the next hour, through the day, on to another week.”

The former World of Dance judge pointed out that the intense media coverage surrounding the split only exacerbated the “tumbling avalanche” of emotion. A striking example of such was the way Dewan discovered Tatum was dating again. “I was learning things about my ex most people wouldn’t have to face — and over the internet, as it was happening,” she said, elaborating, “There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship. I felt blindsided.”

In that moment, confessed Dewan, choosing grace proved difficult. But ultimately, that’s exactly what she did. “Instead of reacting the way I wanted to… I asked myself this: How do I choose grace in this moment? Had I not been practicing this way of life beforehand, I definitely wouldn’t have handled this news very gracefully,” she shared.

As the title of her book suggests, though, Dewan isn’t harboring any ill will toward her ex — especially since she found someone new, too. “When I was ready, I started dating someone amazing,” she said of her relationship with now-fiance (and soon-to-be father of her second child!) Steve Kazee. “It was this cosmically great thing where we circled back around each other after a moment of instant recognition years ago.”

Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday hits stands Oct 22.