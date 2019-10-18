Jennifer Aniston just shared a rare toddler throwback photo in the latest example of her natural social media prowess. The actress only just joined Instagram two days ago, but that isn’t stopping her from providing the kind of content fans can’t get enough of. And today, that meant revealing a never-before-seen glimpse into her childhood years.

In her first-ever #TBT post, Aniston submitted something fans aren’t accustomed to seeing from the star: her early years of life. In the black-and-white portrait, an adorable young Aniston stares out from beneath a floral bonnet. “#TBT In style, then and now…,” Aniston captioned the post. The then? A second photo on the slideshow post, showing Aniston peering out from beneath a bucket hat during her October 2019 cover shoot with InStyle magazine. The photograph, which was taken by Michael Thompson, bears several similarities to the photo of her younger self.

As is proving to be the trend with Aniston’s social media posts so far, her famous friends couldn’t help raving about the cute then-and-now. Aniston’s Morning Show co-star called baby Aniston a “cutie pie.” Maria Sharapova complimented Aniston’s Insta-intuition, joking, “Please share your Insta algorithm secrets.” And Jennifer Meyer said what we’re all thinking, gushing, “CUTIEEEEEEEEEEEE THEN AND NOW.”

Not too shabby for Aniston’s third social media post of all time. When she joined Instagram on Oct. 15, the star made the Guinness World Records for the fastest time an Instagram account reached 1 million followers — with Aniston hitting that milestone in just five hours and 16 minutes. Her first post, which brought the Friends cast together again, practically broke the internet.

So, what finally convinced Aniston to take the Instagram plunge? During a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, she admitted “a lot of people” had been pushing her to join. “What you resist, persists, so what the hey. Just do it.” And although she said at the time she hadn’t “thought about” what her subsequent posts might be, Aniston did joke that there’s more in store. “I’m just trying to build content, as they say,” she said as she cuddled up to Dave Matthews. “I’m banking content, baby!”

Ladies and gentleman, Jennifer Aniston: Instagram sensation.