Scarlett Johansson is engaged to Colin Jost and she couldn’t be happier — nor more smitten by the utter romance of it all, as the actress told Ellen DeGeneres. Johansson just revealed the details of Jost’s romantic proposal, which happened in May — and let’s just say the Saturday Night Live comedian did just fine.

“He did [do it in a romantic way] — he killed it,” she told Ellen DeGeneres on her show on Thursday. “It was a very James Bond situation. It was surprising. He’s got a lot behind that news desk he’s hiding.” Oh really, does he now?

Johansson continued to share details of her husband-to-be’s character, and the way he caught her off guard when he popped the question, even though the pair had indeed discussed getting engaged. “He’s very charming and very thoughtful and romantic,” she said. “I was surprised — even if you imagine what that moment is going to be like, it’s still, it’s a beautiful moment.”

She added that there were no balloons involved, but “it was a very special moment, and … when someone tells you they want to share the rest of their life with you, it’s a lovely, special thing.”

As for just when the couple will wed, TBD. “I have to clear my schedule first,” Johansson said, in true working-mom fashion.

Johansson has been married twice before, to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011, and then to the journalist Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017, with whom she shares her five-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy. This is just a guess, but we’re thinking her third wedding will be the most beautiful one yet.