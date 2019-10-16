You know what they say — like father, like son! Brooklyn Beckham and dad David Beckham twinned in a sweet video showing the pair tossing back drinks and moving to the music in a dimly lit room, and we can’t believe how much the younger Beckham has come to resemble his dad. Swaying back and forth while seated before an oversized fireplace, the men’s mannerisms prove almost identical in the cozy scene.

Brooklyn and David enjoy a close-knit relationship, often posting clips and photos of each other on social media. So, it’s not surprising that Brooklyn took to Instagram on Wednesday to give his famous dad a sweet shout-out, captioning the video, “Love you dad x.”

In the clip, Brooklyn and David sit in front of the roaring fire, with a trio of partially melted candles burning in front of them. Peter Andre’s 1995 Brit-hit “Mysterious Girl” blares in the background. And while we don’t know precisely where this video was filmed, we do know this establishment (or, you know, home) boasts some killer ambiance — not to mention its celebrity fans, who may or may not have been a bit boozy when this video was filmed.

Toward the end of the clip, David reaches out and playfully grabs his son’s face, and they both look incredibly adorable. Obviously, these two are total buds — and a lot alike, too.

By the way, if anyone’s worried about Brooklyn drinking underage, never fear: In England, where the Beckham fam is based, the drinking age is 18. (Brooklyn’s 20.)

Hilariously, Brooklyn and David aren’t the only ones in the family showing off their smooth moves via Instagram this week. Yesterday, matriarch Victoria Beckham shared a video of herself dancing through the streets of New York City to the Bee Gees’ “Staying Alive.” Looking predictably chic in a breezy white blouse and black wide-leg pants, Victoria gets into the groove with random tourists, Cookie Monster, street performers and even the occasional construction barrier.

Basically, the Beckham family is winning Instagram so far this week. Other stars better step up their game if they want to keep pace with this cute (and clearly rhythmic) family.