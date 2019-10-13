EntertainmentTV & Movies

‘Friends’ & ‘Hocus Pocus’ Share a Surprising Connection, & Fans Are Officially Freaking Out

by

If this moment in time had a title, it would be “the one where ’90s kids had their minds blown.” Why? Friends and Hocus Pocus share a surprising link, and fans cannot get over the notion that we’re collectively coming to this realization now — despite the fact that, real talk, we’ve all watched both productions roughly one zillion times in the last two-and-a-half decades.

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly who first stumbled upon this incredible truth, but earlier this week a theory began circulating that the iconic fountain from Friends’ opening credits was the same fountain Allison and Dani danced in front of after incinerating the Sanderson sisters in Hocus Pocus. So, while the fountain really became famous when Rachel, Monica and the rest of the gang danced in front of it to The Rembrandts’ “I’ll Be There for You,” it apparently had already made its big debut a year prior.

But was this theory legit, or simply a case of similar props? As it turns out, it’s 100 percent verifiable. Paul McGuire, the Senior Vice President of Worldwide Corporate Communications at Warner Brothers, officially confirmed as much to House Beautiful. And, naturally, fans proceeded to freak out over the revelation.

If you’re thinking, Wait, Hocus Pocus was set in Salem and Friends was in New York, well, you’re right. Sort of. While the series themselves were set in those respective cities, the scenes with the fountain were actually filmed on the same lot — at the Warner Bros. Ranch in Los Angeles. For Friends, the entire New York City skyline was edited into the background behind a row of constructed townhouses. For Hocus Pocus, the set got the fall treatment.

TBH, we’re a little disappointed in ourselves for not having seen this sooner, as we full consider ourselves superfans of these ’90s treasures. For shame!

Comments

New in Entertainment

View article
Julianne Hough.

Julianne Hough Mourns the Tragic Deaths of Her Dogs Lexi & Harley With Heartfelt Tribute

Julianne Hough Mourns the Tragic Deaths of Her Dogs Lexi & Harley With Heartfelt Tribute

View article
Mandy Moore.

Mandy Moore Is Producing a New Show for ABC Based on Her Teen Popstar Years

Mandy Moore Is Producing a New Show for ABC Based on Her Teen Popstar Years

View article
Kate Beckinsale.

Kate Beckinsale Shares a Video of Her Extreme Flexibility, & Fans Think She’s Part-‘Gumby’

Kate Beckinsale Shares a Video of Her Extreme Flexibility, & Fans Think She’s Part-‘Gumby’

View article
Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton Debuts the Blondest Hair We’ve Ever Seen on Her

Kate Middleton Debuts the Blondest Hair We’ve Ever Seen on Her

View article
Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda Was Arrested at a Climate Change Protest in DC & These Are All the Best Tweets About It

Jane Fonda Was Arrested at a Climate Change Protest in DC & These Are All the Best Tweets About It

View article
Brie Larson Captain Marvel

Brie Larson & Her Female Co-Stars Asked for an All-Female Marvel Movie — Why Won’t They Make It?

Brie Larson & Her Female Co-Stars Asked for an All-Female Marvel Movie — Why Won’t They Make It?

ad