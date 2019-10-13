If this moment in time had a title, it would be “the one where ’90s kids had their minds blown.” Why? Friends and Hocus Pocus share a surprising link, and fans cannot get over the notion that we’re collectively coming to this realization now — despite the fact that, real talk, we’ve all watched both productions roughly one zillion times in the last two-and-a-half decades.

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly who first stumbled upon this incredible truth, but earlier this week a theory began circulating that the iconic fountain from Friends’ opening credits was the same fountain Allison and Dani danced in front of after incinerating the Sanderson sisters in Hocus Pocus. So, while the fountain really became famous when Rachel, Monica and the rest of the gang danced in front of it to The Rembrandts’ “I’ll Be There for You,” it apparently had already made its big debut a year prior.

But was this theory legit, or simply a case of similar props? As it turns out, it’s 100 percent verifiable. Paul McGuire, the Senior Vice President of Worldwide Corporate Communications at Warner Brothers, officially confirmed as much to House Beautiful. And, naturally, fans proceeded to freak out over the revelation.

I’ve literally seen both of these hundreds of times and never noticed that the iconic fountain also appears in the movie. Officially Mind blown 🤯 #Friends #HocusPocus pic.twitter.com/i4PvBb0Njh — kfranco (@kfranco322) October 11, 2019

If you’re thinking, Wait, Hocus Pocus was set in Salem and Friends was in New York, well, you’re right. Sort of. While the series themselves were set in those respective cities, the scenes with the fountain were actually filmed on the same lot — at the Warner Bros. Ranch in Los Angeles. For Friends, the entire New York City skyline was edited into the background behind a row of constructed townhouses. For Hocus Pocus, the set got the fall treatment.

TBH, we’re a little disappointed in ourselves for not having seen this sooner, as we full consider ourselves superfans of these ’90s treasures. For shame!