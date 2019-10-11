Kate Middleton Debuts the Blondest Hair We’ve Ever Seen on Her

As summer ends (sob), it’s the perfect time to show off your look for the next season, and Kate Middleton has revealed a new hair color right on cue. It appears that the Duchess of Cambridge has slowly taken her hair blonder over the past few months, and her latest touch-up appears to have taken the shift from “spent a weekend at the beach” to “brunette who?” overnight. Don’t believe us? We’ve compiled some side-by-side photos for your viewing pleasure.

We first noticed Kate’s slowly-growing highlights in September, when the Duchess dropped off Princess Charlotte and Prince George for their first day at Thomas’s Battersea school. At the time, her iconic brown mane was only lightly run through with honey-gold accents, naturally mimicking the sun’s effect — and making you question whether it was, in fact, just the sunlight reflected off her hair.

But Kate’s Wednesday appearance at the Angela Marmont Centre at the Natural History Museum in London is another story, and there’s no longer any question that Prince William’s wife is trying out a new, lighter look. In the sun and out of it, there’s now a distinctly blonde tinge to Kate’s long locks. The style is the same: a few inches past her shoulders with laid-back waves, but it’s not the same chestnut brown we’ve come to expect from the Duchess.

See for yourself! The left is October 2019, and the right is late 2018.

Are you a fan of Kate’s sunny fall look? Or do you prefer her as a brunette? Personally, we’re torn — she looks great both ways. But we do love to see the Duchess experimenting a bit more with new styles. First shorts, now blonder highlights — keep us guessing, Kate!