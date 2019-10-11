Jennifer Garner is teaching her kids a very valuable lesson: There’s no shame in having feelings! The actress mama went for a family-style date night on the town, to catch a sing-along at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. And clearly, Garner was moved by The Sound of Music, because she got plenty misty eyed during the show.

The famous mom took to Instagram to share a video clip of herself getting choked up while singing along enthusiastically to the famous lyrics: “When you know the notes to sing, you can sing most anything. Doe, a deer, a female deer…”

She captioned the post, “When your kid catches you misty-eyed at the Sound of Music sing-a-long.” Among her hashtags were those proclaiming “#perfectnightperfectmovie” — and “#idontcare.” And why should she be ashamed for connecting with powerful music on a special night out?

Garner is mom to daughters Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10, as well as son Samuel, 7, with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

She recently opened up about how the experience of Halloween has changed as her kids have gotten older — and developed minds of their own about their costumes. “I mean, I remember one year when I talked both my girls into dressing up as pigs, and they were so cute!” Garner recently told ET. “And now they would be like, ‘No, Mom, oh, my gosh, no!’ So yeah, it’s harder… But they’re gonna be cute, whatever they are.”

Proud mama also called her children “funny and smart” and generally “awesome” people — calling herself simply “lucky to have them.” Cutest!