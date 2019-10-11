And this week’s #ThrowbackThursday award goes to… Demi Moore and Melanie Griffith’s mini-Now and Then reunion! The former co-stars won the internet when Moore shared a recent photo of the two posing together, along with a way-back-when snapshot of them in costume on the set of their 1995 cult classic. Now-and-then photos of Now and Then stars? Priceless.

Moore is responsible for the post, cheekily captioning it, “Now and Then,” with a winking emoji. In the present-day pic, the women pose together at Moore’s Inside Out book party in Los Angeles in September. In the photo from the film, Moore and Griffith sport the signature looks of their characters, Samantha and Teeny. Moore’s Samantha, a writer, rocks a sharp menswear suit and distinctive round specs. Griffith’s Teeny, an actress, looks glamorous in a cheetah pantsuit and feathered hairstyle. The blast-from-the-past — coupled with the recent reunion — is enough to make any ’90s kid crave a stroll down memory lane.

Comments from the pair’s famous friends and colleagues made the throwback moment even sweeter. Actress Eva Longoria gushed, “Omg I love this!!!” I. Marlene King, who wrote the screenplay, dropped a string of yellow heart emojis. But best of all, Griffith commented, “Girlfriend!!”

In the film, which follows four childhood friends as they come together as adults, Moore and Griffith’s characters shared a special bond. So, it seems fitting that they’d be the co-stars to come together again, especially since it would appear they’ve maintained that closeness off-screen in the decades since Now and Then.

At the end of September, Griffith shared a similar throwback photo of her and Moore from the film. “Demi produced and starred in the film. That was then, and now she has written Inside Out: A Memoir,” Griffith captioned the post. “I just read it and it’s wonderful! She is courageous and vulnerable and transparent in telling her story. It’s a beautiful truth-telling and she shares many life experiences culminating in a very wise understanding of her life up to now. I think we can all relate to the question: ‘How did I get here?’ I highly recommend reading it. Brava, Demi!!”

Teeny and Sam, BFFs for life. The only thing that could make Moore and Griffith’s reunion any better, of course, would be the addition of Rosie O’Donnell (aka Roberta) and Rita Wilson (aka Chrissy). Can you say reboot?