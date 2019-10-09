Rejoice, Tree Hill Ravens! Over the weekend, Hilarie Burton’s wedding turned into a One Tree Hill reunion, and social media has the selfies to prove it. On Saturday, Oct. 5, Sophia Bush and Bethany Joy Lenz were on hand to celebrate as Burton got hitched to longtime life partner Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Even better? The ladies shared a few sweet snapshots of the special day on Instagram for OTH fans to enjoy.

ICYMI, Burton and Morgan said “I do” in an intimate ceremony performed by Morgan’s Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles and Walking Dead co-star Norman Reedus. And while seeing those three together in such an important setting was undoubtedly special, OTH fans have been hoping for another mini-reunion ever since news of the wedding first made headlines. Happily, we got our wish courtesy of Bush and Lenz. On Monday, Bush shared a snapshot of herself with her real-life and one-time onscreen BFF Burton, writing “My Missy sister is a Mrs. WIFE! It was perfect. Just like them. @hilarieburton + @jeffreydeanmorgan here’s to mischief forever!”

The women, who played besties Peyton and Brooke during OTH‘s 2003 to 2012 run, have remained close over the years — and, in addition to Bush’s post, it showed in a photo shared by Morgan showing Bush in a sweet reception snapshot with the bride, groom and their two kids.

As for Lenz, who played Haley on the series, she also shared a selfie alongside the bride on her big day. “Come what may, we’re family for life. My sis got hitched in the BEST WAY,” Lenz wrote, noting that she wept as she watched a “stunning” Burton and Morgan “choose each other forever.”

Lenz posted a photo with Bush, too. “Found another real pretty girl this weekend (besides the bride),” Lenz playfully captioned a photo of her and Bush at the reception.

Although there have been other OTH reunions over the years — a convention in Paris, holiday movie castings — we’re going to go out on a limb and say this may always be our favorite. Here’s looking forward to the next OTH nuptial gathering.