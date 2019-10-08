You’ve heard of a camera hog, but how about a camera dog? If you want specifics, just ask someone who’s dealing with a furry lurker in her own home — Danielle Fishel’s dog, Brunch, won’t stop photo-bombing snapshots of Fishel’s three-month-old son, Adler. The 6-year-old pooch, who was a present as a puppy from Fishel’s husband Jensen Karp, might be having a little trouble sharing the spotlight (but adorably so, nonetheless).

Chatting with People at the 2019 American Humane Hero Dog Awards in Beverly Hills, California, Fishel admitted that her pup may have a problem. “Brunch is used to being the only member of the family, and Brunch thinks that all pictures involve Brunch, should be of Brunch, about Brunch, so I would say in at least 70 percent of my pictures of my son, Brunch is somewhere weaseling his way into the picture,” Fishel said, conceding that her dog is “totally lurking” whenever she goes in for a baby close-up.

Hilariously, it would seem Brunch fancies himself Fishel’s special helper. “We also have a cat, Bill, and Brunch thinks that it is his job to police [Bill and baby Adler],” Fishel revealed. “I don’t know why he thinks that Bill is his responsibility, but when Bill claws the furniture, which he knows we don’t like, or jumps up on a table, which Brunch also knows we don’t like, he runs in and barks until Bill jumps down. Then Brunch looks at us like, ‘You’re welcome.'”

It seems only fitting that Brunch was present in a photo Fishel shared in July, shortly after Adler’s birth. “The house is a mess, I have a stye on my left eye, I haven’t showered in two days, I can’t remember when I did anything (when did we change his diaper last? What time did I pump?), @jensenkarp and I now take baby night shifts where we pass each other like zombies on a mission, and they are some of the best days of my life,” Fishel captioned a sweet snapshot of Adler’s feet outstretched against Brunch’s back.

Maybe Brunch is protective because baby Adler got off to a dramatic start in life — the child was born a full month before his due date and had to spend three weeks in the NICU. As Fishel pointed out in an Instagram post, though, the newborn was in excellent hands while at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. And, it goes without saying, he’s in pretty good hands (or should we say paws?) now that he’s home, too.