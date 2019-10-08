You’ve heard of a camera hog, but how about a camera dog? If you want specifics, just ask someone who’s dealing with a furry lurker in her own home — Danielle Fishel’s dog, Brunch, won’t stop photo-bombing snapshots of Fishel’s three-month-old son, Adler. The 6-year-old pooch, who was a present as a puppy from Fishel’s husband Jensen Karp, might be having a little trouble sharing the spotlight (but adorably so, nonetheless).
Chatting with People at the 2019 American Humane Hero Dog Awards in Beverly Hills, California, Fishel admitted that her pup may have a problem. “Brunch is used to being the only member of the family, and Brunch thinks that all pictures involve Brunch, should be of Brunch, about Brunch, so I would say in at least 70 percent of my pictures of my son, Brunch is somewhere weaseling his way into the picture,” Fishel said, conceding that her dog is “totally lurking” whenever she goes in for a baby close-up.
Hilariously, it would seem Brunch fancies himself Fishel’s special helper. “We also have a cat, Bill, and Brunch thinks that it is his job to police [Bill and baby Adler],” Fishel revealed. “I don’t know why he thinks that Bill is his responsibility, but when Bill claws the furniture, which he knows we don’t like, or jumps up on a table, which Brunch also knows we don’t like, he runs in and barks until Bill jumps down. Then Brunch looks at us like, ‘You’re welcome.'”
View this post on Instagram
Update: We have a winner!! Congratulations Katie Hough (@khough917)!! I'm so excited for you! This is not an exaggeration, I don't know what I would do without my @DockATot. 🙌🏼 I love it so much, I have two. It is such a game changer. It's been amazing for Adler (and my peace of mind) and has quickly become my #1 baby product and will now be my go-to baby shower gift for pregnant friends! It travels easily so I always have a safe place for Adler to lounge, rest and play. This is the Deluxe+ size so it's perfect for babies under 8 months and the Grand size can grow with them until they are 3 years+! I’m really excited to offer everyone 15% off their DockATot order AND to host a DockATot giveaway – keep reading for details! #sponsored – If you'd like to grab your own DockATot, use code "Danielle15" at checkout for 15% off at dockatot.com. Code is active until 8/19/19. – Now it's #Giveaway time! What are the prizes? TWO GRAND OR DELUXE DOCKS – one for you and one for a friend! This giveaway includes everything I got for the baby: Grand or Deluxe+ dock AND a Grand or Deluxe+ TravelBag (value of $400+). The contest ends at 12:00pm PST on 8/19/19. Winner will be randomly selected on 8/19/19 and notified by DM by DockATot. – How to win: Like this photo Follow me and @dockatot Tag your BFF, so she can share the winnings! #dockatot #giveaway #babygear #babylounger – NOTE: By entering you confirm you are 18+ years of age, release Instagram of responsibility and agree to Instagram's terms of use. This contest is not affiliated with Instagram in any way. Your Instagram account must be set to public. US shipping addresses only. No PO boxes.
View this post on Instagram
Happy #nationaldogday to my four legged best friend, @brunchservedallday. He is one of the brightest lights in my day and it isn't an understatement to say I'm obsessed with him. He's handled @jensenkarp and me bringing home a human baby *so* well but that doesn't mean there isn't some jealousy. 👀 Thankfully we have good friends who sent us a rattle squeak toy and now he knows he's the original baby of the family. 😍 (This is a good time to remind you that you can still vote for this year's @americanhumane Hero Dog! Link in bio).
It seems only fitting that Brunch was present in a photo Fishel shared in July, shortly after Adler’s birth. “The house is a mess, I have a stye on my left eye, I haven’t showered in two days, I can’t remember when I did anything (when did we change his diaper last? What time did I pump?), @jensenkarp and I now take baby night shifts where we pass each other like zombies on a mission, and they are some of the best days of my life,” Fishel captioned a sweet snapshot of Adler’s feet outstretched against Brunch’s back.
View this post on Instagram
The house is a mess, I have a stye on my left eye, I haven't showered in two days, I can't remember when I did anything (when did we change his diaper last? What time did I pump?), @jensenkarp and I now take baby night shifts where we pass each other like zombies on a mission, and they are some of the best days of my life. ❤️
Maybe Brunch is protective because baby Adler got off to a dramatic start in life — the child was born a full month before his due date and had to spend three weeks in the NICU. As Fishel pointed out in an Instagram post, though, the newborn was in excellent hands while at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. And, it goes without saying, he’s in pretty good hands (or should we say paws?) now that he’s home, too.
