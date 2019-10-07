It’s another exciting day for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians clan! Three of Kim Kardashian West’s kids with Kanye West, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint, were baptized in Armenia on Monday, and of course the reality star shared tidbits from the day on her Instagram story. Oldest daughter North West was along for the ride too, along with sister Kourtney Kardashian and her three kids. We know that Robert Kardashian, their father, is of Armenian descent, so we were curious to hear more about the significance of this location for the Kardashian family.

Kim’s Instagram story showed a short clip of Kim walking toward the ceremony and holding 4-month-old Psalm. While 1-year-old Chicago, 3-year-old Saint, and 6-year-old North weren’t visible in the video, they’re confirmed to be in Armenia with their mom, Kourtney, and cousins Mason, Penelope and Reign. Of Kim’s four children, only North had been previously baptized: in Jerusalem, at 22 months old. Kim has posted here and there about an upcoming trip to Armenia, posting on Instagram on Saturday a throwback pic of herself with Kourtney alongside the caption “We’re going to Armenia.”

In late September, Kim also tweeted the following: “As a brand, we believe in embracing all people and as an individual I have been working towards broader goals in hopes of bringing forward the recognition of the Armenian genocide which I remain very passionate about.” She then added this: “I will be visiting Armenia in the next 2 weeks and hope to seek ways I can help increase trade and hopefully create jobs for Armenians which includes @skims production there in the future.” It’s not a clear-cut explanation of why she wanted her children to be baptized there, but it is a clear indication that Kim feels connected to Armenia — and it seems that she’s hoping to strengthen that connection both personally and professionally.

We think it’s lovely that Kim and Kourtney’s kids are getting a chance to explore this part of their roots, and that Kim is using her trip to highlight issues she feels passionately about. Maybe North is bringing out Kim’s activist instincts?