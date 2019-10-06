Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Share Sweet Instagram Posts Celebrating 23rd Anniversary

When it comes to married country duos, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are as iconic — and as admirable — as they get. And the country superstars, who tied the knot in 1996, celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary this weekend with a few sweet Instagram posts that show just how in love with each other they continue to be.

“Happy anniversary baby!!” McGraw captioned a blast-from-the-past photo of himself and Hill on the American Music Awards red carpet in 1997. “23 years and I can’t wait for the next 50!!! I love u”

Rita Wilson was quick to comment “Happy Anniversary!!!!!” on the photo, which showed a pregnant Hill, who would give birth to their daughter Gracie, now 22, just months later. Wilson also commented “Happy Anniversary love birds!” on Hill’s tribute on Instagram. “To my one and only, Happy Anniversary, my love. I love you 💗❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Hill captioned the photo with, yes, 23 heart emojis.

Hill and McGraw celebrated their anniversary last year while touring together on the “Soul2Soul: The World Tour.” “It’s such a rare thing to be able to experience what we do for a living, and to do it together, really feels like all the moments are special,” McGraw told People at the time. “In all of our years together, we’ve never been in the studio at the same time for any of our duets,” Hill adds. “It was nice to be together for the creative process.”

But it isn’t always marital bliss in the Hill and McGraw household. “I know how to press those buttons,” Hill admitted to CBS News in 2017. “And if I’m a little angry, I can press those buttons big time.”

And while all couples argue, Hill and McGraw are clearly doing something right to keep the marriage going nearly one-quarter decade. “There are certain things that she likes that I don’t like and vice versa, and you have to know that about each other, and then it’s cool. That being said, we generally go down the same road with what we do together musically. And in the times when we have pushed and pulled a little bit, it makes it even better,” McGraw told Chatelaine in 2012.

As if that wasn’t enough to convince you, McGraw posted a photo of Hill in September wishing her a happy birthday, writing: “Our center…. She is my wife, she is the mother of my girls, she is my best friend, my lover, my tether in the storms, I love her, I love her, I love her. Happy birthday baby ❤️”

All together now: Aww!