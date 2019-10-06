Kate Middleton’s Brother, James, Is Engaged & He ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’

Did you know Kate Middleton has a brother, James? Who are we kidding? Of course you did. But! Did you know he is newly engaged? It’s true. The 32-year-old entrepreneur has reportedly been dating Alizee Thevenet since last summer, and he recently shared the exciting news of their engagement on his Instagram account.

“She said OUI,” James captioned the photo of him and his now-fiancé, Thevenet, a French financial expert ⁠— a photo that was taken following his proposal in England’s Lake District. “Our secret is out but we couldn’t be happier to share the news #jalizee.”

The photo was posted on Oct. 6, but it’s rumored they’ve been keeping the engagement a secret, Daily Mail reports. “But news has started to leak out among their friends,” a source tells the publication, who continues to say that [Thevenet] has been wearing a beautiful sapphire sparkler’ on her finger. And speaking of the ring, does it look familiar? It’s believed Thevenet’s ring could be a nod to the sapphire and diamond engagement ring Prince William gave to Kate in 2010.

James also posting an Instagram story about their engagement. “I asked @alizeethevenet a question the other day…” he wrote, followed by a slideshow of past photos of the couple. “And she said…” he wrote.

James and Thevenet aren’t the only two over the moon about their engagement; Thevenet’s parents are likely equally as excited for their daughter. In an interview with Daily Mail back in January, Jean-Gabriel Thevenet, Alizee’s father, told the publication, “James is a very charming man. I am very happy that Alizee is together with James. I know she is very happy. We keep our fingers crossed for them… James and the Middleton family are very charming. We have a lot of admiration for the whole Middleton family—James, his sisters and his parents.”

Congrats to the happy couple!