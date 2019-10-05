It wasn’t long ago when Step Up actress Jenna Dewan announced she was pregnant — on Sept. 24, to be exact. And now, Dewan and her boyfriend Steve Kazee have finally made their first appearance together since the big announcement. They both walked the carpet at WWE’s 20th celebration in Los Angeles — and they couldn’t look happier.

At the event celebrating the premiere of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on Fox, Dewan and Kazee both wore black on the carpet — Dewan in a plunging, black gown and Tony Award-winning actor and singer, Kazee, in a white-accented button-up paired with black slacks. The couple was all smiles, including in one particularly adorable photo showing Kazee with his hand on Dewan’s stomach.

People confirmed Dewan’s pregnancy last month, with Dewan telling the publication, “We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” Days after the announcement, Dewan’s 6-year-old daughter, Everly, showed off a “Big Sister” ribbon on her chest. “My heart can’t take it,” Dewan wrote on the Instagram story.

Dewan has been dating Kazee since October 2018, and it’s reported that Everly has an “amazing” relationship with him. “[Everly] taught me so much about what it means to love and communicate with a child and I can’t wait to give her a sibling and make our little family a little bit bigger,” Kazee posted on Instagram.

“Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me,” Dewan posted in September. “@stevekazee you are a gift from above and I couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together…! Thank you guys for all the love!!”

How cute are these two?