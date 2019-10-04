Sure, we all embarrass our kids sometimes — but few of us have the power to do it on national television! Not so, however, for Taylor Swift’s mom, who mortified her daughter this week during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Andrea Swift apparently reached out to Fallon in advance of the show, sharing a home video clip she recorded of the way her daughter fared following her recent Lasik eye surgery.

Fallon and Andrea conspired on a plan to air the clip during the singer’s appearance — totally unbeknownst to Taylor. When Fallon began to hint that he had some incriminating material, Taylor looked good-naturedly concerned — and admitted that, yes, the doctors give patients “some pretty hardcore pills after [having] a laser in your eye.”

That’s when Fallon just came out with it: “Your mom may or may not have videotaped you after surgery, and she gave us the video,” he revealed, much to Taylor’s surprise, before playing the clip, which shows the singer struggling to eat a banana in her own kitchen after the procedure.

In the video, Taylor looks crestfallen when she attempts to pull a banana from the bunch, and dislodges a different one from the one she’d intended. “That wasn’t the one I wanted!” she whimpers to her mom. (Editor’s note: This has happened to the best of us!)

Andrea replies, “Stop, you can’t cry! That’s not supposed to be what you’re doing!”

The younger Swift continues her futile banana struggle, manhandling her intended fruit as well as the rejected fruit, now stemless: “I tried to get this one. What do we do with this one now? … It doesn’t have a head.”

From behind the camera, Andrea reassures her daughter that she’ll eat the banana herself, even without “a head” — and then helps her daughter get in bed. (Classic mom!)

Watch the hilarious clip here:

Viewing the video on Fallon, the pop star exclaimed: “That’s on television! She was kind enough to drive me there but cruel enough to film it and give it to you!” But that’s what moms do, right? Sure, we’re always going to be there in our kids’ time of need — but that doesn’t mean we can’t have at least a bit of fun with it!

While the 29-year-old pop star doesn’t have human children of her own to embarrass, she is well known as a cat mom, and never misses a chance to joke about her feline parenting style.

On a recent post, showing herself posing with her cats and Paula Abdul, Taylor wrote, “I’m trying to give them a normal upbringing but when the little ones and I ran into the flawless @paulaabdul on the way to red carpet we STRAIGHT UP had to get a pic.” Just another day in the life of Taylor Swift: Hanging out with her cats and Paula Abdul on the red carpet.