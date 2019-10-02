EntertainmentEntertainment News

Tracee Ellis Ross’ Tips for Eternal Youth Include Hot Sex & Lots of Water, So We’re Sold

by

In the absence of the fountain of eternal youth, let us instead present to you Tracee Ellis Ross’ advice for staying young. The Black-ish star just served up some serious life inspo in a new Instagram video, and you won’t even have to go to the ends of the earth to try to find it — although, like the fountain of youth, Ross’ “five commandments for staying young” are worthy of being mythologized.

If you weren’t already following Ross on social media, you’ll probably want to after watching her drop some life-affirming wisdom. The actress hopped on the app to caption a short video: “5 ‘grown woman’ ways to stay young. By me.” In the clip, she wastes little time launching into her “commandments” for eternal youthfulness, saying, “One, giggle as much as possible. Two, gotta get your sleep. People say sleep when you’re dead; I don’t agree. Sleep when you’re tired. That’s what you do if you can.” Yesss.

By commandments three through five, Ross really hits her stride. “Three, drink so much water. Like, seriously. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate! Four, have as much sex as possible. Sorry, Mom, but it’s true! Brings out the best in your skin,” she says, giggling (see her first commandment). Ross then wraps up with her fifth tip, saying, “Love with a full and open heart! You’ll stay young forever, I swear.”

View this post on Instagram

5 “grown woman” ways to stay young. by me.

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on

It’s also worth mentioning that Ross is so thoughtful, she made sure to add a proviso to her hot sex commandment. After encouraging all the sex all the time, she clarified in a caption that it should be “consensual, connected, yummy, good & safe sex” and “not just any sex.”

Someone cross-stitch this on a pillow, stat. Then start selling them on Etsy, so we can order one for every woman in our lives. Obviously, these commandments just speak to what we all already knew: We don’t deserve Ross, but we’re so glad she’s here.

Comments

New in Entertainment

View article
Matt Damon

You Won’t Believe What Role Matt Damon Turned Down — & How Much Money He Would Have Made Saying Yes

You Won’t Believe What Role Matt Damon Turned Down — & How Much Money He Would Have Made Saying Yes

View article
Angelina Jolie Maleficent Premiere

Angelina Jolie’s Kids All Grown Up at the Maleficent Premiere Have Us Feeling Nostalgic

Angelina Jolie’s Kids All Grown Up at the Maleficent Premiere Have Us Feeling Nostalgic

View article
Joaquin Phoenix.

Joaquin Phoenix Is ‘Embarrassed’ by Behind-the-Scenes Outburst Video, but Is It Real?

Joaquin Phoenix Is ‘Embarrassed’ by Behind-the-Scenes Outburst Video, but Is It Real?

View article
Natalie Portman Lucy In The Sky

Review: Lucy in the Sky Isn’t a Biopic of Lisa Nowak — But It Should Have Been

Review: Lucy in the Sky Isn’t a Biopic of Lisa Nowak — But It Should Have Been

View article
Ashley Graham.

Pregnant Ashley Graham Crushing Lindsey Vonn on an Indoor Skiing Machine Is #GOALS

Pregnant Ashley Graham Crushing Lindsey Vonn on an Indoor Skiing Machine Is #GOALS

View article
Jessica-simpson-amy-schumer

Jessica Simpson Responds Hilariously to Amy Schumer’s Post-Baby Body Picture

Jessica Simpson Responds Hilariously to Amy Schumer’s Post-Baby Body Picture

ad