EntertainmentEntertainment News

Kelly Ripa is Gushing Over This Birthday Surprise From ‘Best Husband Ever’ Mark Consuelos

by

Tomorrow is Kelly Ripa’s birthday, and you know what that means — husband Mark Consuelos will be pulling out all the stops to celebrate her special day. This year, Consuelos filled the house with flowers for Ripa’s birthday, and Ripa has been documenting the whole thing on her Instagram stories as it unfolds. Consuelos and Ripa are one of the cutest couples out there, and we can’t wait to see what else Consuelos has planned for the next 24 hours.

Ripa kicked off her series of Instagram stories with a photo of three huge vases filled with white flowers: “Best husband ever…..” she captions this, tagging her husband. Next is a shot of another room also with multiple vases filled with flowers (“Ever…..” she writes). It goes on: “Ever and ever,” she captions a third, then “more?” over yet another vase. It’s giving us major Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner vibes (RIP, by the way), but we’re not mad about it at all.

Even cuter? Watching this couple gush over each other. “@instasuelos is ❤️” Ripa writes on another snap, then shows a photo of Consuelos’s note. “Happy bday eve,” it reads. “Love, M (Not Madonna).” It looks like Ripa’s kids (Michael, Lola, and Joaquin) got in on the “birthday eve” fun too: another photo of flowers is captioned “Best kids ever!!!! Love you three.”

Honestly, all of this makes a very strong argument for “birthday eves” becoming a real thing, to be celebrated as extravagantly as the birthdays themselves. Or maybe it just makes a strong argument for being married to Mark Consuelos? Either way, we’re here for it, and we’ll be glued to Kelly’s Instagram story tomorrow too.

Flowers Kelly Ripa Mark Consuelos Birthday
Kelly Ripa/Instagram.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Flowers Kelly Ripa Mark Consuelos Birthday
Kelly Ripa/Instagram.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Flowers Kelly Ripa Mark Consuelos Birthday
Kelly Ripa/Instagram.
Flowers Kelly Ripa Mark Consuelos Birthday
Kelly Ripa/Instagram.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Flowers Kelly Ripa Mark Consuelos Birthday
Kelly Ripa/Instagram.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Flowers Kelly Ripa Mark Consuelos Birthday
Kelly Ripa/Instagram.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Flowers Kelly Ripa Mark Consuelos Birthday
Kelly Ripa/Instagram.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Flowers Kelly Ripa Mark Consuelos Birthday
Kelly Ripa/Instagram.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

New in Entertainment

View article
Ghost Adventures Crew.

Travel Channel’s Ghostober Is the Paranormal Enthusiast’s Halloween Dream-Come-True

Travel Channel’s Ghostober Is the Paranormal Enthusiast’s Halloween Dream-Come-True

View article
Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Saved Luna’s Hot Dog Costume From 3 Years Ago & Now Miles Is Wearing It Around the House

Chrissy Teigen Saved Luna’s Hot Dog Costume From 3 Years Ago & Now Miles Is Wearing It Around the House

View article
Alexis Ohanian & Serena Williams.

Serena Williams Using Her Husband As a Wig Stand in Cute New Video Makes Us Believe in Love

Serena Williams Using Her Husband As a Wig Stand in Cute New Video Makes Us Believe in Love

View article
What Meghan Markle is Really Like

Prince Harry Is Suing the British Press for ‘Bullying’ Meghan Markle & His Statement is Absolutely Scathing

Prince Harry Is Suing the British Press for ‘Bullying’ Meghan Markle & His Statement is Absolutely Scathing

View article
Hilary Duff.

Hilary Duff Calling CVS Out for Their Comically Long Receipts Will Make You Feel Seen

Hilary Duff Calling CVS Out for Their Comically Long Receipts Will Make You Feel Seen

View article
ChrissyTeigen

Chrissy Teigen & Luna’s Interpretive Dance to ‘The Nutcracker’ Is Next-Level Cute

Chrissy Teigen & Luna’s Interpretive Dance to ‘The Nutcracker’ Is Next-Level Cute

ad