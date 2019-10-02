Tomorrow is Kelly Ripa’s birthday, and you know what that means — husband Mark Consuelos will be pulling out all the stops to celebrate her special day. This year, Consuelos filled the house with flowers for Ripa’s birthday, and Ripa has been documenting the whole thing on her Instagram stories as it unfolds. Consuelos and Ripa are one of the cutest couples out there, and we can’t wait to see what else Consuelos has planned for the next 24 hours.

Ripa kicked off her series of Instagram stories with a photo of three huge vases filled with white flowers: “Best husband ever…..” she captions this, tagging her husband. Next is a shot of another room also with multiple vases filled with flowers (“Ever…..” she writes). It goes on: “Ever and ever,” she captions a third, then “more?” over yet another vase. It’s giving us major Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner vibes (RIP, by the way), but we’re not mad about it at all.

Even cuter? Watching this couple gush over each other. “@instasuelos is ❤️” Ripa writes on another snap, then shows a photo of Consuelos’s note. “Happy bday eve,” it reads. “Love, M (Not Madonna).” It looks like Ripa’s kids (Michael, Lola, and Joaquin) got in on the “birthday eve” fun too: another photo of flowers is captioned “Best kids ever!!!! Love you three.”

Honestly, all of this makes a very strong argument for “birthday eves” becoming a real thing, to be celebrated as extravagantly as the birthdays themselves. Or maybe it just makes a strong argument for being married to Mark Consuelos? Either way, we’re here for it, and we’ll be glued to Kelly’s Instagram story tomorrow too.