Chrissy Teigen has been killing us on Instagram lately, between Miles and John Legend’s duet and her Nutcracker dance with Luna. But she’s not done yet, posting videos of Miles in various Halloween costumes around the house. We couldn’t help noticing that Teigen reused Luna’s hot dog Halloween costume on Miles, and we dug up the photos to prove it. We’re loving that 1-year-old Miles wears 3-year-old Luna’s hand-me-downs — and the fact that he’s walking around dressed like a hot dog is just an adorable bonus.

In a video on Teigen’s Instagram Story, Miles is bumbling around the house wearing the hot dog suit over a green and black onesie in two videos (bulldog Pepper makes a cameo too), and getting familiar with the selfie camera in another. (“Baby?” he asks the camera. “That’s my baby,” Teigen replies.) In the fourth video, Miles has a wardrobe change: “What are you?” Teigen asks, laughing hysterically. Miles appears to be in a Dopey costume from Snow White, but he’s wearing the boots on his hands and waving them around. “Those are for your feet!” Teigen cries.

So, where does Luna come into all this? On October 27, 2016, Teigen posted a photo of then 6-month-old Luna wearing the same costume — though looking decidedly less happy about it.

“Have you ever seen a more “why me?” face,” Teigen captioned the photo. Luna does have a rather long-suffering look in her eyes (although looking away from those chubby cheeks is seriously difficult). Luckily, Miles seems to be more into it this time around. It’s only October 1, and Teigen is already bringing A+ Halloween content — can’t wait to see what the next few weeks hold!