If you’ve been closely following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal tour of Africa (hi), you may have noticed that Meghan stayed behind while Harry went on to Malawi. Was the Duchess taking a step back from official business? Nope, apparently Meghan Skyped into a meeting while watching Archie in South Africa, a rite of passage with which every working mom is no doubt familiar. Her stay in South Africa was always planned — she’ll stay behind with Archie while Harry stops in Malawi, Angola, and Botswana — but Meghan is clearly determined to engage in as many visits as she can. A hands-on mom and a hardworking representative of the royal family? Can’t wait to see how some outlets try to spin this into a faux pas too.

Harry was visiting the Nalikule College of Education in Lilongwe to discuss the Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED), and its alumni network CAMA. Both he and Meghan have worked with these charities for years, which help to keep women in school by offering financial aid and positive role models. According to The Daily Mail, Harry announced Meghan’s video arrival by telling the group of students, “I know there’s somebody else you’d far rather hear from than me, hopefully if technology doesn’t fail us you may see somebody on the screen.”

As Meghan flickered into view, she spoke to the women who were gathered there: “We’re just so proud as president and vice-president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust that we can support you in everything that you do because we cannot begin to express how valuable and vital that work is, we’re just incredibly proud to be part of it,” the Duchess gushed. “I wish I could be with you, we’re in South Africa right now, Archie’s taking a nap. I’m with you in spirit.”

At a college in Lilongwe in Malawi where Prince Harry is visiting, Meghan skypes in Johannesburg.

The are promoting girls’ education in one of the most poor countries in the world. #malawi #RoyalTourAfrica pic.twitter.com/y6nf0ZQpRW — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 29, 2019

The Daily Mail reports that event host Angeline Murimirwa, CAMFED’s executive director in Africa, had this to say after the royal visit: “It was amazing to have the both of them in the room physically and virtually — it was incredible.” The Sussex royals also posted to their Instagram page sharing more information about CAMFED and CAMA, and described Meghan’s Skype sesh. “These CAMA women are part of a major network across Africa, which has 140,000 members and 17,500 in Malawi alone,” the caption reads. “These positive female role models, leaders and entrepreneurs, are working to lift their communities out of poverty. The Duke and Duchess both believe in the power of education to empower young girls, and change society as a whole.”