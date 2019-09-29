Like the rest of us, you’ve probably been wondering about the possibility of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag returning for a third season. Well, we’ve got good news and we’ve got bad news on that front. According to one of Waller-Bridge’s co-stars, the delightfully irreverent series may actually have future installments — but you’re probably not going to love when that might come to fruition.

Here’s the deal. In the hit show, Sian Clifford plays Claire, the sister of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s title character. Not only have the two have shared many scenes together over the course of the show’s two existing seasons, but they also studied together at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, according to The Telegraph. In short, they’ve had plenty of time to chat. And one topic of conversation has been the idea of reviving Waller-Bridge’s character.

The verdict? Clifford revealed that while Waller-Bridge would “honestly not” consider making a film adaptation of the series, she has alluded to a future for Fleabag — albeit a far-off one. “She has talked about doing something in 20 years when we are 50 years old, but that now the story feels complete,” she shared at the BAFTA LA TV Tea Party in Los Angeles, dashing the dreams of fans everywhere.

If you’re already trying to figure out how to set your DVR for 20 years in the future (or if we’ll even have DVRs then), take heart. Clifford did eke out a tiny bit of hope, saying that Waller-Bridge would “commit to something with her whole heart” if the right idea for a follow-up to Fleabag came along. Unfortunately, they otherwise feel they have “served the story and it is time to bow out.”

Fans aren’t alone in wishing Waller-Bridge will change her mind about revisiting the character — you know, sometime before she’s in her golden years. At a Paley Center event on Thursday, Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke hinted that she hasn’t given up hope just yet. “Right now I still see, ‘Yeah, no,’ but there seems to be a slight twinkle,” Salke said of the show possibly having a life beyond the second season. “People probably think I’m in denial, and there’s nothing to base that on except my own intuition.”

Even if Fleabag doesn’t return anytime in the next 20 years, though, Waller-Bridge’s imprint will be evident all over TV. The writer-producer-actress took home trophies for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series at last Sunday’s Emmys — and, coming off of that high, she just inked a $20 million deal with Amazon to create and produce new television content.

Plus, she’s the woman behind BBC America’s hit drama Killing Eve, which shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. So, Waller-Bridge will be around. But we’d be lying if we said we weren’t a little disappointed that we might have to wait two decades (or not at all) to see our favorite Holy-Hot-Priest-loving derelict again.