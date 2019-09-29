It’s always inspiring to see women supporting each other, especially when they’ve been in each other’s corners for the better part of 40 years. On Saturday, Nicole Kidman celebrated Naomi Watts with throwback photos in honor of the Gypsy star’s 51st birthday — and in honor of the pair’s enduring closeness over the years. If ever Hollywood had a shining example of friendship goals, it’s these two.

Kidman devoted one of her Instagram Stories to her longtime BFF and fellow Aussie over the weekend, writing, “Celebrating this brilliant & beautiful girl today! Happy birthday @naomiwatts. How lucky we’ve been to spend well over three decades of our lives together! To many more, xx.” As if that wasn’t enough to tug on your heartstrings, Kidman added four snapshots of the friends together, ranging from their early years of friendship to the present day. The oldest of the images proves two things definitively — Watts and Kidman apparently never age, and neither does their bond. They looked like babies back then!

Kidman wasn’t the only one wishing Watts a happy birthday, though. Julianne Moore also devoted a post to the “queen” to celebrate another year circling the sun. So did Reese Witherspoon, Debi Mazar, Isla Fisher, Marsha Stephanie Blake and, naturally, a ton of fans.

Watts seems to be keeping things simple this year, following up with a selfie showing herself sitting in the sun with a glass of Aperol. “Thank you for all the birthday love… feeling all warm and fuzzy. Grateful. Mean it,” the actress wrote.

This time last year, she was celebrating her 50th in a big way with a trip to Morocco. And who do you think was right there by her side to usher in that milestone year? You guessed it — Kidman! The friends toasted Watts’ half-a-century of life first at an intimate lunch with Hugh Jackman’s wife Deborra-Lee Furness and, later, at a lavish candlelight dinner in Marrakech.

In 2017, when asked about the bond she’s formed with Kidman since the two met in 1991 on the set of Flirting, Watts shared the secret to their friendship. “We’ve gone through a lot together over a significant amount of time. We have a strong respect and love for one another,” she told People, adding, “If you hang out with us, you’ll have fun. I’ll promise you that.”

Hey, we’re believers already. Go ahead and put us down for the next birthday trip, okay?