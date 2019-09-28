Like mother, like daughter — or like mother, like daughter, like granddaughter! A rare photo of Gwyneth Paltrow with daughter Apple Martin has made its way to social media, and fans can’t get over how gorgeous and grown-up the 15-year-old is. Not to mention how much she looks like both her famous mom and her famous grandma, Blythe Danner, who also made it into the sweet generational snapshot.

Paltrow turned 47 on Friday and, in honor of her birthday, her close friend Derek Blasberg took to Instagram to wish her the best year yet. “Today is the middle one’s birthday, but let’s celebrate the entire Danner-Paltrow-Martin bloodline,” Blasberg captioned a photo of the women. “Here are three kind, talented, sweet, lithe (rhymes with Blythe!), wonderful women. The apple doesn’t fall from the tree — and neither does Apple. Wish you the absolute best year ever @gwynethpaltrow.”

One fan pointed out that looking at Martin is a little like taking a peek into the past. “Wow, it’s a little scary how they look exactly alike! @gwynethpaltrow + Apple = time machine,” said the fan. Another observed that the resemblance doesn’t stop at Paltrow and Martin, writing, “The same person 3 times.” Gushed a different commenter of the mother-daughter duo, “They could be sisters!”

This isn’t the first time Martin — Paltrow’s daughter with ex-husband Chris Martin — wowed fans with her family resemblance. The teen has made a handful of appearances on Paltrow’s social media feed and, not surprisingly, fans typically flood the comment section with observations about how much Martin looks like Paltrow.

Of course, Martin is a teen… and teens aren’t always amused by their parents’ behavior. Back in March, Paltrow posted a photo of her with Martin on a ski lift, simply captioning it with an apple emoji, a skiing emoji and a heart emoji. But that didn’t sit well with Paltrow’s teenage daughter. “Mom we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent,” Martin wrote in the comments, to which Paltrow replied, “You can’t even see your face!”

Martin’s comment was probably all in good fun. Then again, it might be the reason Paltrow so rarely gives public glimpses of her twinning daughter. Either way, here’s hoping the teen cuts Blasberg some slack for sharing this new (beautiful) snapshot.