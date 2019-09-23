EntertainmentEntertainment News

Here’s What Every Game of Thrones Cast Member Wore to the Emmys

In case you missed it, tonight is the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards: a night to watch your favorite TV creators win, lose, and show us some serious fashion. Naturally, the Game of Thrones cast looks at the Emmys didn’t disappoint — and whether you’re a lifelong fan or still don’t get what all the hype is about, you have to admit these are some eye-catching outfits.

Each of the GoT women brought it in their own unique way, with Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) debuting a softer look: brown hair, and a long floral dress. Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) also ditched her signature blonde ‘do, but opted for a plunging blue dress — one we can actually totally picture Dany wearing. And of course, Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth) blew everyone away with her surprisingly regal look (cape and all).

The standout star for men’s fashion tonight? Alfie Allen, AKA Theon Greyjoy. Allen has an appealing underdog story for this year’s Emmys — his first nomination, and one he submitted himself. “At the beginning of Thrones, I definitely had some kind of fantasy that one day I might get an award for something but that disappeared a long, long time ago,” Allen told Entertainment Weekly on the purple carpet. “So, I’m glad that it’s come back.”

Without further ado, a look through the GoT cast’s Emmys looks.

Kit Harington

Kit Harington71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock.

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Fashion Highlights, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
Rob Latour/Shutterstock.

Lena Headey

Lena Headey71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Fashion Highlights, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
Rob Latour/Shutterstock.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Nukaaka Coster-Waldau and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
Matt Baron/Shutterstock.

Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Fashion Highlights, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
Rob Latour/Shutterstock.

Nathalie Emmanuel

Nathalie Emmanuel arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles71st Primetime Emmy Awards - Limo Drop Off, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.

Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Fashion Highlights, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
Rob Latour/Shutterstock.

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
Matt Baron/Shutterstock.

Peter Dinklage

Peter Dinklage and Erica Schmidt71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
David Buchan/Shutterstock.

Carice van Houten

Carice van Houten71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Fashion Highlights, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
Rob Latour/Shutterstock.

Liam Cunningham & Isaac Hempstead-Wright

Liam Cunningham and Isaac Hempstead Wright71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
David Buchan/Shutterstock.

John Bradley

John Bradley arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles71st Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock.

Alfie Allen

Alfie Allen71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
Rob Latour/Shutterstock.

