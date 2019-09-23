In case you missed it, tonight is the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards: a night to watch your favorite TV creators win, lose, and show us some serious fashion. Naturally, the Game of Thrones cast looks at the Emmys didn’t disappoint — and whether you’re a lifelong fan or still don’t get what all the hype is about, you have to admit these are some eye-catching outfits.

Each of the GoT women brought it in their own unique way, with Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) debuting a softer look: brown hair, and a long floral dress. Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) also ditched her signature blonde ‘do, but opted for a plunging blue dress — one we can actually totally picture Dany wearing. And of course, Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth) blew everyone away with her surprisingly regal look (cape and all).

The standout star for men’s fashion tonight? Alfie Allen, AKA Theon Greyjoy. Allen has an appealing underdog story for this year’s Emmys — his first nomination, and one he submitted himself. “At the beginning of Thrones, I definitely had some kind of fantasy that one day I might get an award for something but that disappeared a long, long time ago,” Allen told Entertainment Weekly on the purple carpet. “So, I’m glad that it’s come back.”

Without further ado, a look through the GoT cast’s Emmys looks.

Kit Harington

Sophie Turner

Lena Headey

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Maisie Williams

Nathalie Emmanuel

Gwendoline Christie

Emilia Clarke

Peter Dinklage

Carice van Houten

Liam Cunningham & Isaac Hempstead-Wright

John Bradley

Alfie Allen