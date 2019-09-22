Private jet? Nah. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry flew commercial to Rome for the wedding of the Duchess of Sussex’s dear friend, designer Misha Nonoo. Days ahead of their 10-day royal tour of Africa, the royal couple made the quick trip to Italy to watch their pal say “I do” to now-husband Michael Hess. Then, just as quickly, they flew right back out on Saturday.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Meghan and Harry can be seen arriving at Leonardo da Vinci International Airport over the weekend to make the return flight to London. Despite any travel fatigue the couple is bound to endure — they head out for the royal tour on Monday — it wasn’t likely that Meghan would miss Nonoo’s wedding. The designer, who hit it off with the Duchess after meeting years ago at a lunch in Miami, has described Meghan to the Evening Standard as “the coolest girl in the world.”

She has since become a member of Meghan’s inner circle: attending Meghan and Harry’s wedding last year, celebrating at Meghan’s N.Y.C. baby shower in February of this year and designing a piece for Meghan’s recent philanthropic Smart Works capsule collection. Rumor even has it that it was Nonoo who set Meghan and Harry up on a blind date back in 2016.

Prince Harry, The Duke Sussex and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, arrive to attend the wedding of fashion designer Misha Nonoo at Villa Aurelia in Rome, Italy

Meghan and Harry weren’t the only famous faces in attendance at Nonoo’s wedding, though. Other celebrity guests included Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell, Gayle King, Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, James and Julia Corden, and Harry’s cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

But who knows? Harry and Meghan may have been the only famous couple in attendance to take a commercial flight into and out of Rome.

The couple experienced intense scrutiny earlier in the summer after critics branded them hypocrites for advocating for the environment while traveling via private jet. However, according to a new report by CNN, Harry and Meghan have committed to flying commercial for their upcoming visit to southern Africa — and it would seem they kicked off that pledge a little early for the special occasion of Nonoo’s wedding.