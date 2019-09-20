One of the hardest parts of parenting is knowing you can’t always protect your kids from unkindness. We can, however, help shape their response to it. Our new favorite example? Megan Fox says her son Noah loves dresses — she and husband Brian Austin Green encourage their 6-year-old passion for fashion. In fact, in the face of recent bullying, she’s working on teaching the boy to be unwavering in his confidence. And judging by Noah’s reaction to recent bullying, the mom-of-3 is doing a damn fine job.

Fox appeared on an episode of The Talk on Thursday, where she opened up to the co-hosts about how Noah is “really into fashion.” He doesn’t shy away from wearing, well, whatever he wants, despite the fact some of his choices are met with narrow-mindedness. “Sometimes, he’ll dress himself and he likes to wear dresses, sometimes,” she said, revealing, “And I send him to a really liberal, hippy school, but even there — here in California — he still has little boys going, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses,’ or ‘Boys don’t wear pink.'”

But Fox and Green are committed to encouraging their son to be his authentic self. “So we’re going through that now, where I’m trying to teach him to be confident no matter what anyone else says,” she said.

The couple — who also share sons Journey, 3, and Bodhi, 5 — seem to be on the right track, too. Fox shared that after Noah wore a dress to school earlier this week, she asked him once he got home how things went. His response? “And he was like, ‘Well, all the boys laughed when I came in, but I don’t care, I love dresses too much.'” Could we adore Noah’s reaction any more? Doubtful.

By nurturing their son’s passions, Fox and Green may even be fostering what could become a future career for Noah. In addition to dressing himself, the little boy sometimes creates sartorial sketches. “He designs, he draws outfits,” Fox said. “He’s very talented.”

Um, where’s the waiting list for a Noah Green original? With parents as supportive as Fox and Green, we can’t wait to see where this kid’s talents lead.