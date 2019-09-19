Breaking up is hard to do under the best circumstances. Add six children into the mix and contentious circumstances surrounding the split, and things are bound to get complicated. But, after two years, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are learning to co-parent after divorce — although, not surprisingly, it has taken a lot of “compromise.”

Nine months ago, Pitt and Jolie’s respective legal teams managed to hammer out a temporary custody agreement to govern time the exes share with kids Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 17, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 14, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 13, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 10. However, it’s reportedly been a long and volatile road as Pitt and Jolie’s divorce progresses. But despite any rumored tension or unease with the temporary custody arrangement, the exes are now on the same page. They just want to move forward and do what’s best for their children.

“They’ve both decided to try and put their differences aside and to do whatever they can to raise the kids in the healthiest environment possible,” a source told E! News, admitting that they still don’t see everything eye-to-eye. Yet they have found “ways to compromise” in order to keep the peace. Said the insider, “They continue to go to therapy weekly and having a third party watch them interact and provide feedback has been helpful. They both understand that for the kids’ sake they need to be able to come to agreements.”

Fortunately, Pitt and Jolie aren’t letting pride disrupt their positive co-parenting progress. “They are both willing to come to the table to talk things through and that has been a major step in the right direction,” the source told E!, adding that Pitt is especially grateful to have the opportunity to compromise to strike some sort of accord.

“Brad is doing the best he can to work with her. He just wants to have a relationship with the kids and to make joint decisions on what’s important. He doesn’t want to be shut out or shut down. It’s not fair to the kids and they both know that,” shared the source.

Of course, divorce is one of those wounds that is slow to heal and, even when it does, tends to leave a scar. At present, Pitt and Jolie are legally single but technically still married. And Pitt clearly has some work to do to smooth over any lingering tension with their oldest son, Maddox. But with their newfound commitment to compromise, here’s hoping the former couple can emerge relatively unscathed and master the whole co-parenting paradigm.