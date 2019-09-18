Just when you thought (maybe hoped?) that the well of remake-material was drying up in Hollywood, along comes another possible adaptation — and Jamie Lee Curtis’ reaction to the rumored Princess Bride reboot pretty much sums up fan sentiment about the possibility. The Halloween queen came out swinging against the idea that any follow-up film could ever do justice to the 1987 cult classic starring Cary Elwes and Robin Wright. Her thoughts, in a word? Inconceivable!

The movie began trending on Twitter Tuesday night after Variety published a profile piece on TV legend Norman Lear. The buzz began when Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra revealed that their recent deal renewal with Lear’s production company has led to all kinds of pitches inspired by the 97-year-old producer’s prolific body of work. “We have so many people coming up to us saying, ‘We want to remake this show or that show.’ Very famous people whose names I won’t use, but they want to redo The Princess Bride,” said Vinciquerra, adding, “Not a month goes by when we don’t have an idea coming from some very big name wanting to do things with Norman.”

The fan pushback came swift and fierce. And aside from falling under the fan umbrella, Curtis has a very personal connection to the film: her husband, Christopher Guest. “Oh really? Well, I married the six-fingered man, obviously why we have stayed together for 35 years and there is only ONE The Princess Bride and it’s William Goldman and @robreiner’s,” she tweeted.

Oh really? Well, I married the six fingered man, obviously why we have stayed together for 35 years and there is only ONE The Princess Bride and it’s William Goldman and @robreiner’s. “Life is pain highness. Anyone who says differently is selling something!” https://t.co/hv33UIZKN3 — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 17, 2019

She even used a quote from Elwes’ Westley to drive her message home, writing, “Life is pain highness. Anyone who says differently is selling something!” Others chimed in with similar outrage (and they aren’t even married to Guest).

I’m rarely a “don’t remake this” kind of guy, because I make an effort to be near-pathologically optimistic, and I try very hard to believe that there may be some genius version of a remake that I lack the vision to imagine. All that said, don’t remake the Princess Bride. https://t.co/5LvQmoBe12 — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) September 17, 2019

To the people who want to remake The Princess Bride pic.twitter.com/3pbQvQP8xr — Scott Williams (@jswilliams1962) September 17, 2019

When they want to reboot "The Princess Bride" now pic.twitter.com/e0umfME8c3 — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) September 17, 2019

Me: *Hears that Sony wants to remake The Princess Bride.* Also me: pic.twitter.com/ErmGORMTRx — Thorin Bloodfang (@_Bl00dFang_) September 17, 2019

You can't remake The Princess Bride. Because reasons #PrincessBride pic.twitter.com/s1yrXaMfWR — Archer ➡️➡️➡️ Twitchcon (@ArchersArcade) September 17, 2019

The Princess Bride vs. any potential remake. pic.twitter.com/Bs7XPdhcoV — Andrew Bauer (@thedynamos) September 17, 2019

Do not touch The Princess Bride. Do not remake it. Do not enhance it. Do not remaster it. Keep you damn dirty hands off The Princess Bride. pic.twitter.com/VgbWCnOBUI — Rus McLaughlin (@rusmclaughlin) September 17, 2019

The audacity of Sony to even think that The Princess Bride needs a reboot/remake?! Madness. pic.twitter.com/xNikVUi6ze — 𝘋𝘈𝘠6 🍃 9/25 𝘚𝘢𝘯 𝘍𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘴𝘤𝘰 💕 (@SageTheBabe) September 17, 2019

At this point, it’s important to remember that a remake isn’t actually in the works yet. Vinciquerra probably had no idea what a firestorm his comment would create. Even Elwes has strong opinions about the idea of a remake, having told Cinema Blend in 2017, “Good luck. We captured lightning in a bottle. It’s tough to remake an original. That’s why it’s called an original.”

After waking up tomorrow morning to this kind of feedback, something tells us Sony might give fans what they want and abandon any further mention of the idea. And we don’t want to tell you what to do, Sony, but you’re really missing an opportunity if you don’t respond to this whole fiasco with a well-timed “As you wish” GIF.