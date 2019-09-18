Sorry, fans! You may have gotten your hopes up for nothing. The Palace’s just-released statement about Meghan Markle’s The Tig blog may disappoint you if you were looking for a relaunch. Then again, as Meghan and husband Prince Harry’s love story has taught us, anything is possible — just don’t hold your breath for it to happen anytime soon, the Palace implied.

Last week, The Sun reported that Meghan’s business manager, Andrew Meyer, filed documents in the U.S. to renew her trademark rights for the now-defunct lifestyle site. Naturally, followers of the Duchess of Sussex worked themselves into a social media frenzy over the thought Meghan might be relaunching her beloved blog. The trademark renewal spans until 2021, so fans speculated a rebranding may be imminent. Plus, a secondary site named Tigtots was reportedly trademarked, which quickly led to the assumption Meghan might be launching a motherhood spin-off of her original site.

However (and it’s a big one), a palace spokesperson just debunked both ideas, telling People there are “absolutely no plans to relaunch The Tig.” Why the renewal then? “The lasting trademark is to prevent false branding, to avoid others purporting to be the Duchess or affiliated with her,” explained the spokesperson.

Meghan shut down the popular lifestyle blog in 2017 after three years being live, describing it as her “little engine that could.” The move wasn’t particularly surprising — her relationship with Harry had gotten serious, and rumors swirled that she might say goodbye to the blog in anticipation of a royal engagement.

Fortunately, this is the internet age. Since pretty much everything is preserved for posterity on the web, fans can still find little tidbits of wisdom from The Tig to enjoy. In fact, now that the palace has ruined all of our fun by confirming there’s no future relaunch to look forward to, we might just spend the evening learning to meditate… courtesy of The Tig, circa 2015.