Mad Men actor Jon Hamm was spotted out with a certain blond this weekend — and we nearly spit out our coffee when we saw who it was. Faced with the question of whether Hamm is dating Ben Affleck’s ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, we went into full detective mode to find out what we could about this potential new couple. Here’s what we found out.

The duo was spotted together on Sunday at the opening show of Broadway’s Derren Brown: Secret. Being the celebs that they are, it wasn’t exactly an incognito evening. Hamm posed for photos on the red carpet before going in — then posed again with Saturday Night Live producer Shookus inside. Eek! An eyewitness had this to say about their possible flirtation to Us Weekly: “They weren’t hiding anything! Lindsay and Jon didn’t show much PDA, but there was definitely some flirtatious banter. Lindsay turned her head to talk to Jon before the show, during intermission and after the show. She was always smiling and looked like she was enjoying her conversations with Jon.”

The couple didn’t leave together, and Hamm’s rep previously denied romantic ties between the two in 2017, claiming that the two were merely “acquaintances.” A source close to Shookus also told Us Weekly that the pair aren’t dating, but claimed they are friends (and “have been for over a decade”). Classic.

Affleck and Shookus ended their turbulent relationship back in April, after several failed attempts to make things work. 39-year-old Shookus has also previously been linked to Sex and the City star Chris Noth, a fact that’s less surprising when you realize it’s her job to manage guest talent for SNL, which has one of the most impressive rosters of A-list talent currently on television. So, it’s really just a perk of Shookus’s (already exciting) job that she may or may not meet handsome, single celebrities interested in dating her. Hamm, for example, has hosted SNL three times — giving him and Shookus plenty of time to build a foundation for their now-maybe-relationship.