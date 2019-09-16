Need a little dose of escapism? Look no further. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s drive through the Italian countryside should do the trick. The couple is apparently out to give the rest of us an incurable case of FOMO. And, if that is indeed their goal, mission accomplished.

On Sunday, Timberlake took to Instagram to give fans a little glimpse into what life during a European vacation is like for the pair — who may still be in the area following Timberlake’s participation in August’s Celebrity Pro-Am ahead of the Omega European Masters. Either way, they’re certainly indulging in a bit of R&R now. In one video, Biel’s hair dances in the wind as she and Timberlake cruise through the pastoral countryside in a convertible. “Ciao,” Biel says, with her husband adding, “Ciao bella.” Then, shortly before the video ends, Biel says see you later… in Italian. “Arrivederci!” she tells the camera, prompting Timberlake to laugh. It goes without saying that both Biel and Timberlake look molto eleganti.

Biel shared a shorter version of the video in her Instagram Stories, also revealing that they’ve been doing a little baking while in town. “Lavender from the garden and biscotti we made,” Biel captioned a photo of a cup of tea with the homemade baked good beside it.

If the whole thing feels like déjà vu, it’s because it isn’t Timberlake and Biel’s first time taking a romantic drive around the Italian countryside. JT alluded to as much in his Sunday Instagram post, captioning it, “Tuscan Drip: Seconda Parte.” The unspoken first part took place last September, during which the couple shared similar videos taken as they cruised around in a convertible Alfa Romeo Spider. On that trip, Dean Martin’s classic 1953 love song “That’s Amore” streamed from the car stereo.

Hey, maybe they plan to make this an annual vacation. After all, they are creeping up on the Oct. 19 anniversary of their wedding, which also took place in Italy. So, up next? “Tuscan Drip: Terza Parte.”