Everyone’s favorite red-headed royal turned 35 on Sunday! Meghan Markle shared a birthday message for Prince Harry on Instagram, and it was predictably super-sweet. Not only did the Duchess of Sussex have a special message for her husband but, in the post, she also shared a little something for fans of the royal family — a new photo of baby Archie.

The birthday post popped up on couple’s official @SussexRoyal Instagram account in the early hours of Sunday morning, wishing a “very happy birthday to His Royal Highness Prince of Harry, The Duke of Sussex.” The caption continued, “A birthday message from The Duchess of Sussex: ‘Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you. Happiest birthday!'” A photo collage accompanied the caption, with throwback photos showing Harry from the time he was a baby on Princess Diana’s hip to his present-day status as a husband and father.

Not surprisingly, fans have already flooded the post with well-wishes for Harry on this 35th birthday. Many also celebrated the fact that the collage includes a previously unseen photo from baby Archie’s christening — and, while we can’t speak for Harry, seeing his precious son’s face in that heartwarming new photo makes us think this may be his best birthday yet.

Several other members of the royal family joined Meghan in wishing Harry a happy birthday. Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a cute photo of the brothers laughing together, writing, “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Sussex today!” The official royal family Instagram account chose a snapshot of Harry with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. “Happy Birthday to The Duke of Sussex — 35 today! #HappyBirthdayHRH,” said the caption. Following suit, Prince Charles and Harry’s stepmother Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, posted a birthday tribute that included several photos of Harry with his dad.

All of the birthday wishes (and the new christening photo) come just days after Harry attended the Rugby Football Union all schools program at Lealands High School in Luton, Bedfordshire, on Thursday. And although it doesn’t appear that he spilled any special birthday plans, he did give a heartwarming update on baby Archie. “He is really well, thanks,” Harry replied to a young girl asking about Archie. “He is getting so big.”

Amazing dad, indeed. Happy birthday, Harry!