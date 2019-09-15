Go big or go home, right? Over the weekend, Heidi Klum shared pictures of her massive new puppy — and she must have made “the bigger, the better” her mantra when deciding on what breed of four-legged friend to bring into the family. Let’s just say it’s a good thing that Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz have plenty of space in their house for the horse, erm, rapidly growing canine.

Klum and Kaulitz welcomed the puppy into their lives on National Dog Day in August, naming him “Anton.” At the time, Klum revealed on Instagram that the pup was 5 ½ months old. Now, two weeks later, she’s posting new pics of the pooch and, wowza, has he grown. On Friday, Klum shared a series of snapshots showing herself perched on a staircase. The puppy stands beside her, making it impossible not to notice that his body is basically just as big as Klum’s. “ANTON (6Month),” she captioned the photos.

On Saturday, Klum posted another photo of Anton, this time including what appears to be Kaulitz’s German shorthaired pointer/hound mix Chippu. And since Chippu is a large dog with a few years on Anton, yet Anton is already a head taller than him, it’s clear the new “puppy” is going to be a big boy. Klum certainly seems to be keeping the pup well-fed, captioning Saturday’s photo, “Yes, Mommy has something yummy for you.”

Although Klum didn’t originally specify Anton’s breed, it didn’t take long for her dog-loving fans to guess correctly. “Is this an Irish wolf?” one asked, referring to the Irish wolfhound breed. “YESSSSSSSSS,” Klum enthusiastically responded. A fun little fact about this breed? Per the American Kennel Club (AKC), Irish wolfhounds are the tallest dogs in the world, with males standing up to a minimum of 32 inches at the shoulder.

In fact, if an Irish wolfhound stands on its hind legs, it may be 7-feet-tall. So, who knows? Give it another few months and Anton might actually outgrow Klum!