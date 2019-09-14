There’s reportedly a new couple in Hollywood, and they’re pretty darn “adorkable.” The rumored relationship has only just begun so we don’t want to jinx it, but here goes — New Girl’s Zooey Deschanel is dating Property Brothers‘ Jonathan Scott. And while we can’t say we saw this one coming, we’re on board (a little carpenter humor for Scott) with the unexpected pairing.

HollywoodLife snapped photos of the potential couple heading to dinner at Little Dom’s restaurant in Silver Lake, California. Not only did they smile for pictures, but Deschanel and Scott also held hands. They didn’t try to hide their affection once at the restaurant either. According to the outlet, “Zooey and Jonathan kept looking at each other and smiling and sat closely, cuddling constantly throughout their meal. They looked very happy and casual.”

But hey, maybe they’re just… really close friends? Well, it started that way, per HollywoodLife’s inside source. The two met — and sparks flew — while shooting an episode of James Corden’s popular Carpool Karaoke last month, and things took off from there. “They’ve been out a few times and seem to want to keep the romance on the quieter side,” said the source, adding, “They seem to like each other and Jonathan travels a lot, but they see one another when they can. They both seem pretty happy and into it so far.”

People corroborates the couple theory, with their source also confirming that Deschanel and Scott are romantically involved. “It’s new, but they are having a lot of fun together,” the source claimed.

Earlier this month, Deschanel and her producer husband Jacob Pechenik announced they were separating, insisting in a joint statement that they are “better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners.” They had reportedly been separated for months prior to publicly revealing their split.

Deschanel and Pechenik have emphasized that they remain committed to amicably co-parenting their two children, Elsie, 4, and Charlie, 2.