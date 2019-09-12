Give a person the right lip gloss, and they can rule the world. Well, you get the gist. Or at least you will, after hearing why Lady Gaga gets emotional discussing makeup — specifically, her new makeup collection, Haus Laboratories — and how it has the power to “help you when you’re at your lowest.” Mother Monster opened up about her new venture in a cover interview for Allure, revealing that she didn’t truly find herself until she discovered makeup.

It’s clear that Gaga considers the collection, which will be sold exclusively through Amazon, just as much an extension of her creative expression as singing or acting. She wants to use her makeup line to affect people for the better, as makeup has done for her over the years. “I never felt beautiful, and I still have days that I don’t feel beautiful,” she told Allure. “All of the insecurities that I’ve dealt with my whole life from being bullied when I was younger, they come right back up to bite me. Then I put makeup on, and before I know it, I feel this superhero within. It gives me those wings to fly.”

In fact, Gaga credits makeup for, well, Gaga. “When I became Lady Gaga when I was younger, it was because I discovered makeup,” she shared. “It means so much to me on a deep visceral level — the power of makeup to change how you feel when you’re at your lowest.”

But the singer is also aware that, in her celebrity, she has an advantage that not everyone does — namely, her personal makeup artist, Sarah Tanno, who has helped her figure out what makeup works for her and what doesn’t. When Tanno puts on Gaga’s “face” for her, Gaga feels like she can take the stage and face the world.

That’s what she wants Haus Laboratories to do for people at home. “That is the power of glam for me. Not everybody has a Sarah, but I’m very lucky that I do. And I want this line to be for the person at home who needs that pick-me-up. If they use it, or don’t use it, they can at least look at it and go, ‘That’s what helps Lady Gaga shine on her bad days. And I want to shine today,'” she explained, adding she hopes people feel “completely liberated by this line, to do whatever they want with it.”

And that absolutely intersects any cultural gender lines — Gaga especially wants LGBTQ+ youth to feel beautiful, comfortable and confident. “I would like all gender identities to know very clearly that they are included, and never exploited, ever,” she said. “I want that little boy at home that might like to be called a girl to say, ‘Mommy, I want to wear Dynasty. It’s a Glam Attack.’ And then Mommy goes, ‘Oh, my son wants to be called a girl, and he wants the Glam Attack.’ And then she goes and she gets it for him. And he uses it. And then there’s a bond.” As Gaga put it, “If I’m not changing people’s lives, what are we doing here?”

Makeup with a mission? We can get behind that.