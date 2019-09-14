Of the many, many enduring stories set in New York City, only a few characters live on in the cultural imagination as strongly as Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw. With the announcement that Sarah Jessica Parker is joining the #BlogHer19 Creators Summit, we’re freaking out over the opportunity to hear this legend share her wisdom in person — and make no mistake, Parker’s iconic Bradshaw is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to her creative accomplishments. With the Summit a little over a week away on September 18-19, 2019, there’s still time to grab your tickets and get in on this chance to see Parker up close and personal.

#BlogHer19 Creators Summit is happening next week at Brooklyn Expo Center in Greenpoint, and features a variety of networking opportunities along with workshops, keynote speakers and panel discussions. Parker will be interviewed by SHE Media CEO Samantha Skey at 3:30 PM on Day 1, September 18th, and attendees will be among the first to try Parker’s new Sauvignon Blanc line through Invivo & Co wine: INVIVO X, SJP. (Yes that’s right! The Cosmopolitan queen has her own wine now.) In her interview with Skey, Parker will talk through how she’s managed to balance her life as an A-list actress with her new entrepreneurial pursuits — and we can’t wait to learn from all this star has to offer.

Parker’s illustrious acting career, from playing Annie on Broadway to Hocus Pocus to Sex and the City, has earned her Golden Globes, Emmys and Screen Actors Guild Awards. But Parker’s not resting on those laurels: she’s proven herself to be quite the entrepreneur in recent years, too. Her shoe line, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, raises funds for the MD Anderson Cancer Center, and has a unique link to her new wine line: the teal of the label (handpicked by Parker herself) is a perfect match for the Hamilton shoe from her line. Like everything Parker touches, every detail has been meticulously curated to match the star’s impeccable standards — and whether it’s high fashion or wine, we trust Parker’s taste.

Along with Parker, #BlogHer19 Creators Summit will host more than 1500 digital creators (bloggers, influencers, and more), and other guest speakers include Friday Night Lights‘s Connie Britton, The Good Wife‘s Julianna Margulies and WeWoreWhat’s Danielle Bernstein. Check out the full schedule here, and be sure to check out activities like the StyleCaster Beauty Bar and a guided meditation — after you catch Parker’s interview on Day 1, of course.

Buy tickets for #BlogHer19 Creators Summit here and use code CELEBRATE for a discount.