Oh, happy day! After months upon months of buildup, Apple TV+ has an official launch date — and it’s delightfully soon. Apple divulged details about its streaming service on Tuesday, calling Apple TV+ “the first all-original video subscription service and home for today’s most imaginative storytellers.” And while that sounds exciting and all, let’s be real, you’re here to find out when you can start streaming Jason Momoa’s new series See and the Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell comedy The Morning Show. So, here’s the deal.

Prepare to wish you could fast forward a few months into the future, though! Apple TV+ will launch November 1 in over 100 countries and regions via the Apple TV App Worldwide on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms, including tv.apple.com and other non-Apple platforms. Possibly the best part? It’ll only set you back $4.99 per month. Yes, you read that right. You even get a seven-day free trial. And starting today, if you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch or Mac, you can enjoy Apple TV+ free for one year.

As for the content available to stream, Apple TV+ will feature a mix of original shows, movies and documentaries.

“With Apple TV+, we are presenting all-original stories from the best, brightest and most creative minds, and we know viewers will find their new favorite show or movie on our service,” Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video, said in a statement on Apple’s Newsroom.

Admittedly, the streaming service does have a pretty impressive roster debuting on November 1. There’s the aforementioned Morning Show as well as See, which stars Momoa and Alfre Woodard in a post-apocalyptic society where everyone is blind. Apple also announced several family-friendly series, like Helpsters (from the makers of Sesame Street), Snoopy in Space (the beloved Peanuts pup becomes an astronaut!), and Ghostwriter (a reinvention of the original series).

Each month, Apple TV+ will add more original productions to the lineup — we’re already counting down the days to M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller Servant as well as Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson’s based-on-a-true-story film The Banker. The streaming service will mimic Hulu’s original productions, in that it plans to roll out three new episodes when a series premieres, followed by one new episode each week. However, some series will be available all at once.

Already itching for the launch? Fortunately, you can bide your time by adding AppleTV+ series and movies to “Up Next” on the Apple TV app. Then, when the episodes start to drop, Apple will notify you. Until then, there are plenty of trailers to pique your anticipation.